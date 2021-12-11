The Salvation Army’s Indiana worship and service center is nearing the halfway point in its effort to raise $65,000 through its Red Kettle campaign.
“To date we have raised $29,655.42 of our $65,000 goal,” Indiana Corps Officer Lt. Candace Horsman said Friday.
The local Red Kettle campaign has been underway for a month.
On Wednesday, The Salvation Army Western Pennsylvania Division said it had raised $715,130 across 28 counties, about 30 percent of its regional fundraising goal of $2.4 million.
The army regionally and in Indiana County continue to seek volunteer bell ringers.
Those willing to help in Indiana County locations, as individuals, groups or organizations, can contact Horsman at (724) 465-2530 or by email at candace.horsman@use.salvation army.org.