After a 12-hour trip from Fort Dix, N.J., another family of Afghan refugees has arrived in Indiana.
Wahidallah Fahim, 47, his wife, Masouda Fahim, 46, and their three daughters, Madina, 16, Behishta, 11, and Hadisa, 10, have settled in at an apartment in White Township.
With 11 bags they brought in the background, the Fahims said they were very happy to be in Indiana County.
“All is good,” Wahidallah said.
They arrived Wednesday afternoon at a residence belonging to John and Lillian Clemons, and now will spend time filling out forms and getting used to their new home.
According to a “sponsor circle” application for the Fahims, Masouda taught English in a secondary school in Kabul, while her husband worked as a driver for the International Development Law Organization, which worked with the former Afghan government to drive judicial reform and foster the rule of law.
The Fahims follow Muhammed Qasem Jami and his wife, Golalay Farand-Jami, who arrived in Indiana last month.
Like Muhammed and Golalay, the Fahims are supported by a “sponsor circle” that in turn is a local extension of a national Homes for Refugees USA program.
RWG President Poom Sunhachawi-Taylor said two other families, one with three members, another with six, could be brought in to Indiana by future sponsor circles.