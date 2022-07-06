Indiana’s Refugee Working Group is beginning to focus on bringing in refugees from Ukraine in 2022-23.
Organizers said during its annual planning meeting the group plans to continue supporting families from conflict zones, such as Afghanistan, Burma (Myanmar) and Ukraine.
The families from Afghanistan and Ukraine are eligible for Sponsor Circle support.
As explained earlier this year by RWG President Poom Sunhachawi-Taylor, “sponsor circles” are a local extension of a national Homes for Refugees USA program.
Sunhachawi-Taylor said two families from Afghanistan have been settled successfully, past a 90-day period recommended through the Sponsor Circle program.
She said the group expects two more families from Afghanistan, adding that families being sponsored are now being sent directly to their final destination in the United States, instead of the Army bases where earlier refugees had gone.
The group also expects some migrants from Ukraine. The organization has been in contact with Father Ihor Protsak, pastor of Ukrainian Orthodox churches in Dixonville and Nanty Glo.
Protsak also has addressed the Indiana County Board of Commissioners, which earlier this year passed a resolution to “encourage the people of Indiana County, Pennsylvania, to join in offering whatever support can be provided to our Ukrainian friends and neighbors.”
At least one family is expected from Burma, whose refugees are among those who come from conflict zones, with TPS or Temporary Protected Status.
According to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, TPS is an immigration benefit granted by the Department of Homeland Security to eligible individuals in the U.S. who are nationals of a country (or persons without nationality who last habitually resided in such country) that has been designated for TPS.
That also includes those who come to the United States from Nepal and Bhutan, as well as Cameroon, El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, Nicaragua, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, Venezuela and Yemen, countries that have contributed over the past 10-20 years to the immigrant community in Indiana as well as greater Pittsburgh.
RWG was formed in 2015, during the peak of the Syrian refugee crisis. RWG organizers said the 2015 European migrant crisis, also known internationally as the Syrian refugee crisis, was a period of significantly increased movement of refugees and migrants into Europe.
Quoting Wikipedia, the group said 1.3 million people came to Europe in 2015 to request asylum, the most in a single year since World War II.
RWG consists of members of the Indiana area community, including Indiana University of Pennsylvania alumni and faculty.
“The group’s mission is to provide education about refugee resettlement, advocate for displaced populations, and create safe spaces in the Indiana, Pennsylvania community,” according to an RWG statement issued Tuesday.
Further planning for fall and spring of 2023 continues for the group. Committees were formed, fundraisers, and plans made for the upcoming year, such as grant opportunities or fundraisers, at the recent planning meeting.
Suggestions were made for micro-loans for small business opportunities for new immigrants, along with such matters as participation in IUP’s Six O’Clock series, and showing movies about immigration to the U.S.
RWG’s meeting is at 5 p.m. Aug. 10 at the International Hospitality Center, 31 S. Carpenter Ave., downtown Indiana.
One also can contact rwg.indianapa@gmail.com or https://rwgindianapa.wixsite.com/home.