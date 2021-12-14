A coalition with ties to Indiana County is one of 60 finalists in a United States Commerce Department Build Back Better Regional Challenge, a $1 billion U.S. Economic Development Administration competition drawing on the American Rescue Plan.
The Pittsburgh-based Southwestern Pennsylvania New Economy Coalition, including more than 200 additional public, private and nonprofit sector organizations, in turn is one of two Western Pennsylvania groups that emerged from a group of 259 organizations seeking planning grants to take the idea of rebuilding communities across the country to a new level.
“This Build Back Better Regional Challenge provides an investment to develop and strengthen regional industry clusters across the country,” said Indiana County Commissioner Sherene Hess, a member of the board of directors of coalition partner Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission.
SPC and its coalition partners cover Indiana, Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Greene, Lawrence, Washington and Westmoreland counties as well as the city of Pittsburgh.
“For the Pittsburgh region, this means further leveraging our world-leading capabilities in robotics and (Artificial Intelligence), upon which our proposal is centered,” said Stefani Pashman, CEO of the Allegheny Conference on Community Development, another member of the coalition. “We believe that these have the potential to create and spread opportunity, jobs and prosperity for all across every part of the 10-county footprint, which will accelerate post-pandemic economic recovery efforts.”
The other area finalist is the Pennsylvania Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship Inc., based in Sugar Grove, Warren County, covering Cameron, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, Lycoming, McKean, Potter, Tioga and Warren counties as well as northern Centre County.
As stated in a concept paper, the Pennsylvania Wilds Center, “a regional nonprofit, acting in coordination with 13 counties, four Economic Development Districts, two state agencies and private-sector partners, seeks a Build Back Better Regional Challenge investment to scale (an) emerging outdoor recreation industry cluster in the most rural part of Pennsylvania, an area of demonstrated historical underservice.”
Raimondo said the 60 finalists now compete for Phase 2 of the challenge, which will award 20-30 regional coalitions up to $100 million to implement 3-8 projects that support an industry sector. The deadline for Phase 2 is March 15.
“I speak for the coalition and all of its supporters in extending our gratitude to the Biden administration and the U.S. EDA for selecting the Pittsburgh region as a finalist,” Pashman said. “Additionally, we are grateful to the members of southwestern Pennsylvania’s congressional delegation, particularly Sen. Bob Casey (D-Scranton), for their support to help our region advance in the challenge.”
In all, there are seven American Rescue Plan initiatives being promoted by EDA. Hess also is familiar with another competition targeted toward communities that have historically lost jobs related to coal and power plants.
“The Coal Communities Commitment ... allocates $300 million ... to support coal communities as they recover from the pandemic and help them to create new jobs and opportunities,” Hess said.
An interagency working group including various federal cabinet departments and the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Energy Technology Laboratory came up with 25 priority “Energy Communities,” including portions of the Appalachian region extending from Kentucky and West Virginia through the tri-state area around Pittsburgh to the western end of New York state.
Others involved with EDA and NETL in that working group are the Office of Management and Budget’s Domestic Policy Council, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Appalachian Regional Commission, and departments of Education, Transportation, Health and Human Services, Labor, Agriculture, the Interior, the Treasury and Commerce.