President Biden has announced 21 winners that will split up a $1 billion Build Back Better Regional Challenge administered by the U.S. Commerce Department’s Economic Development Administration.

One winner is the Southwestern Pennsylvania New Economy Collaborative, a coalition of the region’s leading university, philanthropic and private sector players, including some in this area, which will get $62.7 million to strengthen the robotics and autonomy cluster in an 11-county region in Southwestern Pennsylvania.