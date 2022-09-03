President Biden has announced 21 winners that will split up a $1 billion Build Back Better Regional Challenge administered by the U.S. Commerce Department’s Economic Development Administration.
One winner is the Southwestern Pennsylvania New Economy Collaborative, a coalition of the region’s leading university, philanthropic and private sector players, including some in this area, which will get $62.7 million to strengthen the robotics and autonomy cluster in an 11-county region in Southwestern Pennsylvania.
Locally, that cluster includes Indiana, Armstrong, Butler, Cambria and Westmoreland counties.
Allegheny Conference on Community Development CEO Stefani Pashman said 17,000 workers in 1,200 companies, most of them small or medium in size, will share in $700 million in regional economic impact.
She said nearly 90 organizations, including labor unions, educational research institutions, public and private sector organizations, and philanthropy, are involved in the collaborative.
Among them are Indiana University of Pennsylvania, and the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development.
“We look forward to working with our local partners as well as our regional partners, including IUP, for equitable distribution of this funding,” said ICOPD Executive Director Byron G. Stauffer Jr. He said the effort will involve developing technology — and developing a workforce that can utilize that technology.
SPNEC received the fourth largest of the 21 grants, topped only by ventures in Georgia (GA-AIM, including Georgia Tech Research Corporations, getting $65 million), New York (State University of New York at Binghamton’s New Energy New York, $63.7 million), and West Virginia (Appalachian Climate Technologies Initiative, $62.8 million).
The 21 winners were chosen from 60 EDA-designated finalists that each received approximately $500,000 in funding and gained technical assistance to continue developing their cluster strategies.
“Already known as a hub for innovation and cutting-edge technology, this $62.7 million investment will further fuel Southwestern Pennsylvania as a global leader in robotics and artificial intelligence,” Gov. Tom Wolf said.
“The Southwestern Pennsylvania New Economy Collaborative is an embodiment of the spirit of the entire Pittsburgh region,” said U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr., D-Scranton. “By working together to invest in the region, the Collaborative’s efforts are going to support thousands of jobs and generate hundreds of millions of dollars of new economic prosperity across Southwestern Pennsylvania.”
Those 60 finalists were chosen from a Phase 1 applicant pool of 529 applications, which exemplifies the tremendous demand for transformational economic development. EDA will continue to support all 60 finalists with the creation of a Community of Practice that will provide technical support, foster connectedness with peer regions, and build capacity.