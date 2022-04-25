Regional movers and shakers are looking at a future that de-emphasizes coal but still emphasizes ways to deal with growing demands for energy.
An Allegheny Conference on Community Development task force with more than 25 members has developed a strategy for an energy transition in southwestern Pennsylvania, including Armstrong, Indiana and Westmoreland counties.
“Our Region’s Energy Future” is a 17-page report providing research-grounded insights toward a regional strategy to accelerate decarbonization — critical to reducing greenhouse gas emissions — while driving investment, employment and inclusive growth for both people and places across a multi-county area surrounding Pittsburgh.
“The energy industry is changing rapidly as businesses, people and places around the world are adapting and innovating to balance the growing demands for energy while we all strive to move toward a low-carbon future,” said Stefani Pashman, CEO of the Allegheny Conference, at the start of a 40-minute ACCD conference call Friday morning.
Put another way, it would mean a shift from coal to other means of generating electricity, such as natural gas, in places such as Beaver, Greene and Indiana counties, which rely most on the energy sector for jobs.
“What it means is, identifying opportunities to cut carbon emissions and tap into our traditional energy sources that are here in a reasonable way, such as natural gas,” Pashman said. She said the task force “set out to identify our region’s greatest energy challenges and opportunities.”
As Pashman and other speakers put it, if the region does nothing, it will likely fall short of what is required to avoid dangerous climate changes while making this region increasingly unattractive for global business investment.
“The region’s greenhouse gas emissions are approximately 50 to 55 percent higher than in the state, or the nation as a whole,” said Hilary Mercer, senior vice president of Shell Polymers/Pennsylvania Chemicals Project.
Mercer and William Demchak of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. are co-chairs of the ACCD task force that developed the report — and found things have been done so far.
She noted the region’s abundance of natural resources, including natural gas production, and its strengths in commercial nuclear energy innovation and distribution of electricity.
“The largest drivers of that difference are not surprising; they’re emissions from power generation and industrial activity,” said Mercer, who pointed out that Pennsylvania is one of the nation’s most important generators of electricity, exporting 35 percent of what’s generated within the state.
Mercer said Pennsylvania ranks second in the nation in its 10-year reduction of greenhouse gases — which demonstrates how critical natural gas resources are.
Also, “government funding will be an essential part of the financing of this buildout of decarbonization infrastructure, like carbon-capture hubs,” said Kevin Walker, president and CEO of Duquesne Light Company in Pittsburgh.
The task force set out to define a baseline, the pre-pandemic state of the region’s energy and energy-intensive sectors, and determine where the region has a competitive advantage and is positioned to achieve transformational impact.
Pashman said the task force found that, “if we do nothing, we are likely to fall far short of what is required to avoid dangerous climate changes while making our region increasingly less attractive for global investment.”
Organizers said the report details six “levers” to pull and a like number of “enablers” that may make it possible to attract investment, grow employment and improve the environment for years to come.
Those levers include developing low-carbon energy and grid improvements; deploying carbon capture and storage; preventing methane emissions; electrifying transportation; deploying hydrogen; and increasing building efficiency and electrification.
Demchak and Mercer also said the Pittsburgh region is an innovator in conservation and sustainability through green building and smart technologies.
Participants said the region has an opportunity to elevate its environment by maximizing its strengths, resources and leadership toward the pursuit of a low-carbon future.
They said the transition is critical to the future competitiveness of the region, and will require collaboration among government, industry and academia to fully realize its potential.