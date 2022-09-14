Diversified Energy, a Canton, Ohio-based company with operations in the Indiana area as well as other locations throughout Appalachia, is partnering with Operation Warm, a Philadelphia-based nonprofit, to provide 4,344 brand-new winter coats to students across the states of West Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
“We’re proud to work alongside Operation Warm to provide brand-new coats for children within our operational footprint,” says Hannah Hutson, community affairs associate for Diversified Energy. “It’s our focus to extend a helping hand to the communities we live and work in and that the children can continue learning and playing alongside their peers this school year.”