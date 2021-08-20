To whom it may concern —
RELAY FOR LIFE
Indiana County’s Relay for Life is set for 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at the White Township Recreation Complex, 495 East Pike.
This annual community event is a fundraiser to help defeat cancer and support the American Cancer Society.
“Donations help fund groundbreaking cancer research, patient care programs, and can make a difference in communities like ours,” organizers said.
The event includes vendors, food trucks, hourly activities for adults and kids, a DJ throughout the day and evening, and a Luminaria Ceremony to honor those lost and surviving this disease.
SUPPORTING LOCAL VETERANS
There are several upcoming events in the area to help assist local veterans in need.
On Aug. 28, the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex will host a musical tribute to local veterans.
According to area coordinators Bill and Diana Staffen and Dick and Linda Staffen, Warriors Rock “is an entertaining event featuring the music of Gary Racan and the E-Studio Band, along with videotaped interviews with local veterans describing events that occurred during their deployment.”
Each video will be followed by a song of the veteran’s choosing “that was significant to them during that trying time,” the release said.
Proceeds will be donated to veterans outreach programs in Indiana County.
“Come and enjoy a wonderful evening of entertainment while supporting local veterans,” it said.
Tickets are available at the KCAC ticket office at (724) 357-5222 or online at www.kovalchickcom plex.com.
THIS WEEKEND, the fifth annual car show for homeless veterans will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Iselin Community Park, 1782 Iselin Road, near Saltsburg.
Everyone is welcome.
There will be drawings, food, a DJ, games, trophies and raffles.
The event will be postponed to Aug. 29 in the event of inclement weather.
SAVE THE DATE
Officials with VFW Post 1989 are making plans for the new site and will hold its first fundraiser in October.
The new post will be constructed on 2.39 acres on Becky Drive (Airport Road) in White Township.
The fundraiser, a gun bash, will be from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Elks Lodge in Indiana.
Officials are seeking donations of food, drinks, funds, gift baskets and time working the event.
To help, please contact the following: Food, Bob Witmer, (814) 743-5022; baskets, Edna Witmer, (724) 388-1654; gun sponsorships, Ernie Gillen, (724) 762-2484; volunteering and tickets, Brian D. Jones, (724) 840-2884; and miscellaneous, DJ Strotman, (412) 526-5033.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Gas prices in the region are hovering around $3.29 per gallon, according to pennsylvaniagaspric es.com. ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, quotes Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. today, who once said, “The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at a time of challenge and controversy.”
