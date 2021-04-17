A woman with a longtime love of crafting opened a new storefront this week at the Indiana Mall, where she will offer a wide variety of handmade gifts, décor and more.
Renee Legas, of Mount Pleasant, said she’s always been a creative, artistic person. When her children were growing up, she “always did crafts” such as making their own detailed costumes, complete with accessories.
With her children now grown, she “needed something to do.”
“I just started to make things because I really enjoy it,” Legas said.
A trip to the Indiana Mall with her daughter, who lives in Penn Run, planted the seeds of opening her own storefront, she said.
She usually sells her items at vendor shows, but with the pandemic, she didn’t have the opportunity last year.
She and her daughter saw an opportunity within the mall, but Legas said she was hesitant at first to call about the vacant storefront.
She’s glad she did, as she said mall manager Sherry Renosky worked with her to make the storefront a reality.
“I’m excited they gave me that opportunity,” Legas said of Renosky and the mall.
Legas will sell everything from hair accessories to jewelry to tables and benches to home décor and wedding supplies. There are wreaths and coffee cups, coasters and serving trays and more.
There is also the opportunity for custom orders, including a mudroom bench her husband, who owns a construction company, makes.
“The items I offer are unique,” Legas said.
The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Legas said after she’s established, hours on Sundays and Mondays will be limited and will alternate to be open every other week from noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays.
“I want to get to know my customers and want them to get to know me,” she said.
Legas said she loves the warm welcome she received in the area, from mall customers strolling past and talking to her while she set up, to the other mall employees who stopped by to chat.
“I appreciate small hometowns,” she said. “I grew up in a small hometown. I really appreciate the location and how friendly everybody’s been. Everybody is just so pleasant.”
Legas said her family is heavily involved in the business, and that includes husband Roger Sr., daughter Ashley Cramer and husband Jerad, and son Roger Jr.
Cramer hopes to open a bakery in the back of the store as well.
“Everybody helped me out tremendously,” Legas said of her family. “We are very family oriented.”
She said she’s also very conscious of purchasing items she needs from the store, such as her signs, locally in Indiana.
Legas said her family will help her out at the store, but if it grows and she sees a need, there could be the potential to add outside employees.
“This is my first store. I’d love for if it would be profitable to employ some of the people around here,” Legas said.
Legas and her family gathered at noon Thursday to cut the ribbon and officially open the storefront.