The popular Market Street Pastries bakery in downtown Blairsville remains closed this week while workers repair damage said by its owners to have been caused by the demolition of the G.C. Murphy Building at East Market and South Stewart streets on June 27.
Crews from Kuhns Bros. Construction worked Monday on the roof of the pastry shop building and inside a chain-link fence that extends from the east side of the intersection across the front of the flattened demolition site and past the front door of the bakery.
According to the shop’s Facebook page, the business will reopen “ASAP once clean-up of our bakery is complete, however, we do want to wait a bit to do that until no more dirt is being kicked up next door.”
A target date for reopening wasn’t announced.
Officials at Ligonier Construction have not returned calls requesting comment.
The owner of the shop declined to comment on the record.