Pennsylvania has had its share of economic transitions, across history and in recent decades.
The Johnstown-based Ohio River Valley Institute described Pennsylvania as “a national leader on energy technology development and economic innovation since the beginning of the industrial era,” which “has experienced significant disruptions before in the steel and anthracite coal industries.”
The latest transition could begin Jan. 1 if efforts fail to derail Gov. Tom Wolf’s bid to bring the Keystone State into the Northeast Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.
RGGI has been described as the nation’s first and largest market-based program to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. It now covers 11 states from Maine to Virginia, which place limits on carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from electric power plants.
There have been reports issued that discuss both reasons to join RGGI and to reject it, as well as the possible impact in areas such as Indiana and Armstrong counties, where several electric generating plants are located, including coal-fired facilities.
“The national trend away from coal to natural gas, wind, solar and other less expensive sources for producing electricity has played out decisively in Pennsylvania,” the Johnstown-based Ohio River Valley Institute said in a 44-page report issued last week.
“Coal powered electricity’s share in Pennsylvania has fallen dramatically from 57 percent in 2001, to 47 percent in 2010, to 17 percent in 2019 and 16 percent in 2021,” ORVI reported. “Coal-fired electricity is projected to fall to 4 percent by 2030, with or without RGGI. This shift from coal is unlikely to change. A recent market study found the current ‘all-in cost’ of generating electricity from coal ‘is more than double’ the cost of solar and wind, and ‘nearly double’ the cost of natural gas.”
ORVI examined how RGGI could support economic development and job creation, particularly in coal communities most impacted by energy market transition from coal to other energy sources.
“These case studies show how RGGI funding has already played a critical role in attracting new businesses to replace lost jobs in coal communities in other states,” said Joe Cullen, the report’s principal author and an ORVI fellow. “RGGI investments can achieve the same goals in Pennsylvania.”
ORVI is a project of the Community Foundation of Greater Johnstown, which also does business as Community Foundation for the Alleghenies in Bedford, Cambria, Somerset and Indiana counties.
It recalled Gov. Tom Wolf’s proposal “that a significant portion of RGGI proceeds, estimated to be $300 million annually, be placed into a new Energy Communities Trust Fund targeting investments toward coal community economic development and assistance strategies.”
Cullen said he would be happy to brief local officials if they are interested. That interest may be lacking.
“The major problem that exists with this report is the fact that the vast majority of this ‘funding’ comes from the taxing of the coal-fired power plants,” said Mark Hilliard, president of the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce.
“If these plants close down due to RGGI, which they certainly will, and they are not there to tax, where is this ‘funding’ going to come from?” Hilliard asked. “And if this ‘funding’ is nowhere near the amount that they are proposing, how is our region going to receive the financial help to retool these plants, provide tax revenue for our schools, and re-train our workforce in a hurry?”
A spokeswoman for the Pennsylvania Coal Alliance and Power PA Jobs Alliance said all that suggests – incorrectly – that Pennsylvania is an island.
“While there are few coal-fired power plants remaining in Pennsylvania, the PJM regional transmission organization of which our state participates is comprised of 30 percent coal power,” Rachel Gleason said. “Joining Pennsylvania to RGGI does nothing to reduce CO2 (carbon dioxide), it simply incentivizes coal and natural gas power in other PJM states.”
At 2 p.m. Wednesday, PJM, which coordinates the movement of wholesale electricity in all or parts of 13 states and the District of Columbia, reported that 146,255 megawatts of power had been generated.
Byron G. Stauffer Jr., executive director of the Indiana County Development Corporation and Indiana County Office of Planning & Development, said natural gas produced 62,741 megawatts, coal 38,786 mw, and nuclear 31,496 mw — while renewables only produced 9,606 mw (4,872 from hydroelectric sources, 2,354 mw from solar panels and 1,746 mw from wind).
ORVI’s “Options and Opportunities for Coal Plant Communities” examines eight case studies, including four from NRG Energy and former AES Corporation facilities in New York and two from former Dominion Energy facilities in Massachusetts, two of the 11 states in RGGI, and one each from Colorado and Washington.
“The case studies from New York and Massachusetts demonstrate that RGGI funding has been deployed in coal plant communities for enhanced job training and reemployment programs, for investments in new economic development projects to create quality jobs, for preparing coal plant sites for reuse, preserving the local tax base during planning, and for the development of long-term community reinvestment strategies,” Cullen said.
The Colorado example covers the entire state, while the other from outside the RGGI region centers on Centralia, Wash.
“The Centralia, Wash., experience demonstrates that if done right, smart strategies combined with investment of state and other dollars can produce dramatically improved economic growth rates after a coal plant closure, even better than the national rate over the same period,” said ORVI Senior Researcher Sean O’Leary.
“With RGGI, coal communities could have access to the critical resources they need to respond to plant closures and build the type of local and regional public-private investment strategies that the case studies show have worked across the country,” said Cullen.
Based upon public records and news articles, ORVI said NRG and bondholders are current majority owners of the Homer City Generating Station, and ownership of that facility, Conemaugh Generating Station in West Wheatfield Township and Seward Generation in East Wheatfield Township (both Indiana County), and Keystone Generating Station in Plumcreek Township (Armstrong County) have changed several times over the past seven to 10 years.
“In some instances, these ownership changes have occurred under the supervision of bankruptcy court proceedings,” ORVI reported.
ORVI said there are elements in those other states that should be considered in Pennsylvania:
• Direct Services to Coal Plant Communities for Immediate Needs, such as replacing lost local tax revenues; reusing coal plant sites to create new businesses with good jobs; job training and placement for local workers, combined with funding to develop new local businesses that can hire former coal workers at wages similar to their old jobs;
• Funding and Assistance to Develop Long Term Public/Private Strategies, including locally developed investment strategies using RGGI funding combined with other federal, state and local resources supporting the planning process.
The ORVI report suggests that while “RGGI funding would not provide a panacea for Pennsylvania’s coal plant communities and workers,” case studies suggest that the energy fund proposed by the governor “could provide a uniquely valuable tool” for those facing common problems associated with power plant closures.
“For the last two decades, market forces have driven a steady decline in coal-fired electricity in Pennsylvania, so with or without RGGI, this is a vital issue for the state to address,” said ORVI Executive Director Joanne Kilgour.
“This report makes clear that Pennsylvania is faced with a critical choice: adopt RGGI and use the proceeds to usher in a more prosperous future in coal plant communities and across the Commonwealth, or reject RGGI and allow market forces to continue to shutter coal plants without funding to cushion job losses.”
Hilliard sees a problem RGGI won’t solve, in a region that includes plants that have been around for decades.
“Our region will lose hundreds to thousands of family sustaining jobs, and these individuals are not going to simply wait around to be re-trained with funding that does not exist for jobs that are going to pay them a fraction of what they are currently making,” Hilliard said.
“These coal-fired power plants were strategically located and there is millions of dollars worth of investment in this region,” Stauffer said.
Stauffer said there are technologies that could be considered in the long run, such as carbon capture technology, which provides cleaner coal plants with zero or near-zero emissions.
“Other states are still investing in coal,” Stauffer said. “Let’s view these (plants) as an asset before they are cast aside and see what kinds of private-public partnerships could be developed.”
In February 2020, state Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, urged Gov. Tom Wolf to seek federal grants to promote the development of cleaner coal technologies. Wolf responded in July 2020, agreeing that Pennsylvania should pursue such funds — but sidestepping another call from Pittman, to work with the General Assembly “in determining the most appropriate path forward” regarding state energy policy and RGGI.
Gleason called the offer of a trust fund misleading, and a bandage on pain that will be inflicted on many western Pennsylvania communities.
“Half of the conceptual fund’s proceeds are dedicated to environmental justice communities,” Gleason said. “The majority of these communities are located in Philadelphia and its collar counties, but nowhere near plants like Homer City and Keystone, neither of which are environmental justice areas.”
ORVI said Pennsylvania can choose to reject RGGI and allow market forces to determine when and if the last Pennsylvania coal-fired generating units at coal plants will close, with little or no help from existing owners or available local and regional funding sources to cushion the impact; or adopt RGGI and use a significant portion of new RGGI funding to assist coal plant workers and coal communities by investing in local economies to create jobs and a more prosperous future.
Stauffer said the best solution would be to see “what makes Pennsylvania more competitive for jobs and tax base and establishing a good solid electricity base and put that in tandem with the environmental concerns which everyone shares. They don’t have to live exclusive of each other.”