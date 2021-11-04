Citizens for a Better Indiana, a political action committee pushing Republican candidates for various offices in Indiana Borough, appeared after the Election Day ballots were counted to be on its way to cutting the Democratic edge on Indiana Council from 11-1 to a 6-6 tie.
Then the county Elections & Voting Department added the absentee ballots, and only two Republican challengers remained winners in the unofficial final count, Luke DeBuyser and Tamara Collazzo, while three of four Democratic incumbents won new terms, Gerald Smith, Donald Lancaster and Betsy Sarneso, along with Democratic newcomer Joshua Kratsa:
• In Ward 1, covering areas north of Philadelphia Street and east of Seventh Street, Kratsa, who has worked in property management and as a contractor, received 190 Election Day votes and 90 absentee ballots, while write-in totals according to the county were 130 on Election Day and eight from absentee ballots.
Republican Jason Beatty, who has worked in various businesses, was running a write-in campaign, and likely would have attained many if not most of the write-in ballots, though that wasn’t certified Tuesday night.
• In Ward 2, covering areas south of Philadelphia and east of Seventh, Election Day voters gave Republican Shavonne Arthurs 266 votes, Republican Jesse Collier 254 votes, Smith 212 votes and Lancaster 201 votes, in the battle to fill two seats.
Then came the absentee ballots: 116 for Smith, council vice president and Public Works Committee chairman; 115 for Lancaster, council Public Safety Committee chairman; 28 for Arthurs, an assistant professor of criminal justice at Seton Hill University; and 23 for Collier, a sales consultant.
• In Ward 3, covering areas south of Philadelphia and west of Seventh, Navy veteran and business owner DeBuyser had 165 Election Day votes, while Republican running mate and attorney Don L. Hanni had 152; Democratic incumbent Sarneso, an assistant director at Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Center for Multicultural Student Leadership and Engagement, had 125 Election Day votes, while Democratic running mate Kaela A. Cardarella, a doctoral student at IUP, had 100.
Sarneso gained 70 absentee votes to end up with an unofficial total of 195, Cardarella gained 67 for a total of 167 but still finished fourth in a four-way field for two seats; DeBuyser had 29 and ended up in second place at 194, and Hanni had 27 to finish up third at 179.
DeBuyser essentially will replace Sean McDaniel, who did not run for re-election this year.
• In Ward 4, covering areas north of Philadelphia and west of Seventh, Democrats hoped Sara Stewart, who moved to White Township and resigned but not before the deadline for withdrawing from the ballot, might win and then the seat could go to interim Councilwoman Dr. Mary Lou Zanich.
However, Republican Tamara Collazzo took a 161 to 113 lead among Election Day ballots, and survived Stewart getting 65 absentee ballots to her 22 for unofficial totals of 183 for Collazzo and 178 for Stewart.
The results, if they are made official, would give Democrats a 9-3 edge on council. Tuesday’s winners will join Republican Kaycee Newell and Democrats Jim McQuown, Sara Steelman, Dr. Peter Broad, Ben Ford, Poom Sunhachawi-Taylor and Dr. Jonathan Warnock on council in January.