The U.S. House has passed House of Representatives Bill 6943, the Public Safety Officer Support Act, introduced by Reps. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Peters Township, and David Trone, D-Md.
H.R. 6943 expands the federal Public Safety Officers’ Benefits Program to include coverage for first responders who die as a result of suicide or are disabled as a result of traumatic service-related experiences.
Currently, PSOB only covers physical injuries, excluding coverage for mental health issues.
“Police officers, firefighters, and emergency medical technicians risk their lives every day to keep our families and communities safe, and that work does not come without sacrifice,” said Reschenthaler, a former magisterial district judge in Allegheny County.
“This legislation will ensure our first responders, and their families, are covered for the mental health conditions that can arise from such strenuous service,” he continued.
“I urge the Senate to pass this legislation to support the brave men and women who protect us.”
H.R. 6943 has multiple co-sponsors including Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Howard Township, Companion legislation was introduced in the Senate by Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin, both D-Ill.