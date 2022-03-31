The debate rages on over Pennsylvania’s possible entry into the Northeast Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, with the economic impact of RGGI being discussed in a Senate committee hearing room, while on the House floor another attempt to get legislative control of the RGGI process was being approved by a largely party-line vote.
On the House floor Wednesday, House Bill 637, as introduced by Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana, passed by 126 to 72, with two lawmakers not voting.
Three of 112 Republicans were among the no votes, while 18 of 88 Democrats voted yes. All area lawmakers were among those voting for Struzzi’s bill.
HB 637 would require public comment and consideration by the General Assembly before the commonwealth enrolls in the Northeast Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.
As was the case with Struzzi’s past effort at RGGI legislation, what was House Bill 2025, a bill later vetoed by Gov. Tom Wolf, HB 637 would require the Wolf administration and Department of Environmental Protection to submit to the General Assembly any proposal to abate, control or limit carbon dioxide emissions with a revenue-generating tax or fee on carbon dioxide emissions.
It has 20 co-sponsors signing on along with Struzzi, including Rep. Donna Oberlander, R-Clarion (whose district includes the Elderton, Rural Valley and Dayton areas of Armstrong County).
Unlike his former legislation, Struzzi said his HB 637 has been amended to include “creation of the Energy Sustainability and Investment Act (which) recognizes the need for investment in the future of areas like Indiana County that are feeling the effects of market-driven pressures on fossil-fuel based energy.”
Struzzi said after it was amended last month that HB 637 also “now calls for a significant state investment in alternative carbon reduction measures that would take steps toward a future that is both economically and environmentally sound.”
It would tap $250 million from the COVID-19 Response Restricted Account, with $125 million going toward development of carbon dioxide and methane reduction technologies for electric generation and manufacturing, and $62.5 million each for sewer and water infrastructure and stormwater mitigation projects, including riparian planting for carbon dioxide reduction, and for assisting workers and communities impacted by electric generation or manufacturing plant closures.
“House Bill 637 now encourages further exploration and diversification of our future energy needs,” Struzzi said last month. “It answers questions about how we make reasonable changes that protect both our local economies and our environment.”
Across the Capitol, Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, has a companion bill to HB 637, Senate Bill 119, though it does not have the amendments Struzzi included in HB 637. It has passed the Senate and now is before the House, where its Environmental Resources & Energy Committee referred it to the House Appropriations Committee Monday on a mostly party-line 16-9 vote.
Then on Tuesday, there was a joint hearing of the Senate’s Environmental Resources & Energy Committee, where Pittman is vice chairman, and Community, Economic & Recreational Development Committee to discuss the economic impacts of RGGI.
On Tuesday, Matthew Knittel director of the Independent Fiscal Office, noted that auction prices for RGGI allowances had skyrocketed recently, to $13.50 per allowance at quarterly auctions held by RGGI.
“Carbon allowance” is a term used for a certificate or permit that represents the legal right by a producer to emit 1 metric ton of carbon dioxide or equivalent greenhouse gas.
“The RGGI system applies to carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from electric power plants that generate 25 megawatts or more,” according to testimony submitted to the two Senate panels by the Johnstown-based Ohio River Valley Institute. “RGGI began in January 2009, and since then, RGGI states have cut carbon pollution from their electric power plants by more than half, removed tons of dangerous pollutants from the air, invested more than $3 billion in RGGI generated funding into their state economies, and created tens of thousands of new jobs.”
RGGI opponents have called those certificates, that also are called carbon dioxide “cap and trade” or “cap and invest” allowances, an “electricity tax.” RGGI advocates have said it is not a tax, but rather a program that sets a regulatory limit on carbon dioxide emissions and permits the trading of CO2 allowances.
“RGGI is a pass-through carbon tax,” said Brett Massey, president and CEO of the Virginia Manufacturers Association. “RGGI carbon tax revenue is largely spent on state programs. States do not need RGGI to tax and spend. RGGI has become prohibitively expensive and is harming consumers.”
According to a chart Knittel released with his testimony, auction prices had held steady at $2 per metric ton from 2009 into 2013, when it rose over the next three years to $8, and then seesawed from 2016 until 2021, when it began to rise to $13.50.
“The most recent RGGI model had assumed a nominal price of $3.57 for 2022,” Knittel testified. “At that price and an effective budget of 57.9 million allowances, annual gross proceeds would total $207 million. At the current price of $13.50, annual gross proceeds would be $781 million (or) 3.8 times higher.”
Martin Williams, national coordinator of state legislative affairs for the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers, said that “represents a 159 percent increase since September 2019. This also represents a 159 percent increase in expected plant compliance costs. If there was any doubt about the bleak operational future of coal and natural gas power plants under RGGI, that doubt should now be eliminated. Participation in RGGI will close coal plants and render many natural gas power plants uncompetitive, leading to thousands of lost jobs, including those of our members.”
Kevin Sunday, director of government affairs for the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business & Industry, said the reason for that increase is higher than expected oil and coal use, as well as significant trading activity by non-compliance entities, “that is, investors, funds and institutions who do not have direct compliance obligations under RGGI,” but have been winning bidders of between 30 and nearly 70 percent of each quarter’s allowances, depending on the auction.
Melissa Morgan, assistant state director of the National Federation of Independent Business, testified that the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s model did not anticipate the cost of an allowance rising to over $7 per ton until 2025, “meaning it can be expected that electricity costs will rise much faster and likely much higher by 2030 than the model predicts.”
Morgan continued, “with so much uncertainty, how much prices will rise is unknown. But what is certain is that Pennsylvania’s energy consumers, including small businesses, will pay more.”
Massey was one of two to testify before the state Senate panelists from Virginia, which joined the self-styled “cooperative, market-based effort” also involving Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island and Vermont, but now is extricating itself from RGGI after an executive order was issued by new Gov. Glenn Younkin.
On the other hand, Dr. William M. Shobe, director of the Center for Economic & Policy Studies, Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service, and an adjunct professor of economics at the University of Virginia, said “Pennsylvania actually profits by joining RGGI. Being the low cost, low emission-intensity generator, it will gain by selling emission reductions to the rest of RGGI.”
Referring to North Carolina also now joining RGGI and New Jersey reversing a previous decision to withdraw from RGGI, Shobe said Virginia’s 2021 emissions were a bit less than its budget last year, “so Virginia’s exit could lead to a modest upward pressure given the state’s aggressive decarbonization standard independent of RGGI.”
Back in Pennsylvania, the Independent Fiscal Office was authorized by state acts in 2010 and 2016 to provide revenue projections for use in the state budget process along with impartial and timely analysis of fiscal, economic and budgetary issues to assist Commonwealth residents and the General Assembly in their evaluation of policy decisions.
Carl Marrara, vice president for government affairs of the Pennsylvania Manufacturers Association, reminded those in attendance of his testimony from February 2020, “just a month before the COVID-19 pandemic changed the way we live and work,” in which he predicted that “industrial activity will be relocated, and who knows where it will go (be it to) neighboring states, or worse, foreign countries.”
He called attention to Russian exports of liquefied natural gas to New England states that are among members of RGGI, exports ended as “Western Europe and North America are actively disentangling from Russian energy.”
Marrara said “the environmental movement has changed from reform to obstruction (of) domestic energy production” in favor of other foreign imports from places such as Saudi Arabia, “when we can do it much cleaner here.”
Others testified as well, some in person, some with written submissions:
• DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell said “Pennsylvania has a moral obligation to do its part” to tackle climate change. “We realize that Pennsylvania cannot combat climate change on its own, but we must also recognize that the rest of the world cannot combat climate change without us. Pennsylvania’s electricity sector is the fifth highest emitting in the country, producing more carbon dioxide each year than most countries. We must take strong action now and participating in RGGI is our opportunity to do that.”
• ORVI wrote, “after examining the conditions under which Pennsylvania would join RGGI, assessing the effects RGGI has had to date in member states, and reviewing the (DEP) study of the likely economic impacts, we have concluded that RGGI membership will result in three very beneficial outcomes in Pennsylvania. Greenhouse gas emissions will be significantly reduced as will other forms of pollution that harm Pennsylvanians’ health and drive up healthcare costs and absenteeism. Utility bills will be reduced as less expensive renewable energy resources become more prevalent and gains in energy efficiency more than offset the small upward pressure that would be placed on rates. (And) jobs and commerce will increase, particularly in rural counties and non-metropolitan areas whose economies have struggled most in recent years.”
• Shawn Steffee, an Indiana resident as well as executive board trustee and business agent for Boilermakers Local Lodge 154, said Attorney General and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro “was right when he said he had ‘real concerns about the impact it will have on consumer prices, hurting families at a time when many are struggling really to put food on the table’” during his Oct. 18, 2021, visit to downtown Indiana. “I believe most Democrats and Republicans feel the same way.”
• Kristopher S. Anderson, international representative for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, testified that “we have seen a drastic reduction in jobs in the electric generation sector in neighboring states that have enrolled in RGGI. We can be assured Pennsylvania would suffer a similar fate.”
• “Increased energy prices that result from RGGI will have a negative impact on the costs of Herr’s operations,” said potato chip maker Herr Foods Inc.’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Scott Bailey.
“Higher costs and inflationary pressure are expected to continue for the foreseeable future. Now is not the time to introduce programs that will drive even higher costs.”
Other testimony was given or submitted by Professor Daniel Mallinson from the School of Public Affairs at Penn State-Harrisburg and Dr. Seth Blumsack, co-director of the Center for Energy Law and Policy at Penn State’s main campus.