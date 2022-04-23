Nine months and 10 days after it was approved as a final-form rulemaking by the Environmental Quality Board, the notice about involving the commonwealth in a multi-state carbon dioxide budget trading program will be published in today’s edition of the state’s official Pennsylvania Bulletin.
Translation: The last step has been taken to bring Pennsylvania ... at least for the remainder of Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration ... into the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, effective July 1.
“Our children and their children are going to look back at our decisions and by participating in RGGI, we have begun to set Pennsylvania on the path forward to addressing this threat,” Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Patrick McDonnell said Friday. “Climate change caused by pollution remains the most critical environmental threat confronting us and we are already paying the price.”
However, the last step hasn’t been taken to stop RGGI.
“On May 2, the Commonwealth Court has scheduled a hearing on whether to delay this process pending further litigation,” state Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, said.
“This is not the final chapter in the governor’s effort to single-handedly destroy family-sustaining jobs in our Commonwealth,” Pittman also said. “I will continue to support every legislative and legal option available to end this charade and am confident his successor will see how misguided the effort to join RGGI really is. The next governor will have the ability to put an immediate stop to this madness.”
In a press release issued by DEP, McDonnell said “this regulation has the support of businesses and residents, and will save lives and millions of dollars by cutting air pollution.” He also said it was only one step necessary to fight climate change.
“It is very disappointing that the administration and the DEP are celebrating a plan that will impose an $800 million tax, add additional burdens on working families by increasing household electric costs by 30 percent and have devastating impacts on our overall economy,” said state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana.
“There is no reason the governor needed to publish this regulation (today),” said state Rep. Abby Major, R-Ford City. “He should have let the court proceedings play out. But as always, it’s the governor’s way or the highway. He has proven time and time again that he doesn’t know how to work together.”
“Today’s announcement is devastating to Pennsylvania,” said state House Majority Whip Donna Oberlander, R-Clarion, whose district includes several Armstrong County communities that border on Indiana County.
“The governor has bullied his way and ignored the constitution in order to check off a box for his liberal friends and supporters,” Oberlander went on. “In doing so, he has also ignored the needs of Pennsylvania families, seniors and employers by single-handedly eliminating their jobs and raising their utility bills.”
Those who see things as Wolf and McDonnell do includes the Clean Power PA Coalition, a group of business, faith, and community leaders committed powering the state’s economy through clean energy.
“RGGI has succeeded in the 11 states where it operates already,” the coalition said. “It is finally Pennsylvania’s turn. The evidence is clear: RGGI will lead to a stronger, healthier, and more prosperous Pennsylvania.”
RGGI is an initiative of 11 New England and Mid-Atlantic states that began in 2009. Today it covers Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont and Virginia.
North Carolina is considering joining, while Virginia appears to be on the way out.
“RGGI is in reality a carbon tax passed on to families, individuals and businesses throughout the Commonwealth (of Virginia),” said Gov. Glenn Youngkin. “It’s a bad deal for Virginians.”
Without and prior to RGGI, Youngkin said on March 15, electricity generation has increased in his state while carbon dioxide per megawatt-hour has almost been cut in half over the last ten years.
In Pennsylvania, the DEP secretary said RGGI will reduce up to 225 million tons of carbon pollution from power plants by 2030, prevent up to 30,000 hospital visits for respiratory illnesses like asthma, increase the Gross State Product by nearly $2 billion, and lead to a net increase of 30,000 jobs by 2030.
“RGGI is also important for environmental justice communities,” said McDonnell, referring to an initiative that, based on recent census tracts, would include Indiana, Plumville, Smicksburg, Marion Center and Glen Campbell boroughs, as well as the townships of North Mahoning, South Mahoning, East Mahoning, West Mahoning, Banks and Canoe, in Indiana County.
It also would include buffer zones around Indiana, which includes parts of White Township, and around an environmental zone in the eastern neighborhoods of Derry Township, Westmoreland County, which extends into Burrell Township, Indiana County, just about to the Blairsville borough line.
And nearby it would include Kittanning, the Troy Hill east of Kittanning, Ford City, and Leechburg, as well buffer zones such as one that extends from an EJ census tract in Vandergrift (Westmoreland County).”
“The initiative creates a financial incentive to reduce carbon pollution to which environmental justice communities are often more vulnerable due to social and economic factors. Communities facing environmental justice issues are likely the first communities to feel the effects of climate change through heat waves and flooding, while also likely being communities with the fewest financial resources to adapt,” the DEP secretary said.
“The final publication of the RGGI rule is the culmination of an exhaustive, two-year process that included extensive public comment and participation,” the Clean Power PA Coalition said. “The overwhelmingly positive citizen input throughout the process demonstrated Pennsylvanians’ support for this vital program, which will create 30,000 jobs, cut power plant carbon pollution by 25 percent, and generate funds that can be invested in economic recovery, clean energy jobs, and efforts to lower consumer energy costs.”
Not everyone goes along with that assessment.
“The fight against Pennsylvania’s involvement in RGGI is not over by any means,” Oberlander said. “And I will continue to stand up for hardworking families most impacted by this wrong-headed decision.”
Struzzi also believes the battle is not over.
“Although the regulation will be published tomorrow, compliance won’t begin until July 1,” the Indiana Republican said. “In the meantime, additional litigation will occur and we will also continue our legislative approaches. I am committed to continue this fight for people, jobs and industry I represent here in Indiana County until this unnecessary, job-killing RGGI effort ends.”
Between now and July 1, DEP will begin to determine the number of allowances for carbon pollution required for each power plant. The state agency said power plants must start accounting for their CO2 emissions starting on July 1, and facilities have until March 1, 2023, to account for 50 percent of their 2022 emissions, and until March 1, 2024, to account for 100 percent of their 2022 emissions.
Power plants will be required to have 50 percent of their 2022 required allowances by March 1, 2023, and 100 percent of required allowances by March 1, 2024.
DEP offers more information about Pennsylvania involvement in RGGI at www.dep.pa.gov/rggi.