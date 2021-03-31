Sue Rieg has announced her candidacy for a seat on the Indiana Area School District board of directors.
The vision of the Pennsylvania School Boards Association (PSBA) is to “provide informed, engaged, and passionate school board directors leading and advocating effectively for great public education across Pennsylvania,” Rieg said in a news release. PSBA values honesty and integrity, member focus, innovation, and working together (psba.org). Education has been her passion since her first day of first grade, Rieg said, and her personal and professional life reflect unwavering dedication and commitment to education.
For the past 56 years, Rieg said she has attended school, taught children in school, led a school as a building administrator and prepared future teachers and school and district leaders.
She came to Indiana in 1977 to attend Indiana University of Pennsylvania and never left.
Rieg lives in White Township with her husband, Mike, who is a retired history teacher, and German shorthaired pointer, Lucy.
She has cross-filed on the Democratic and Republican ballots.
After earning her Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education and Master of Education degree in Elementary Mathematics from IUP, Rieg was hired by the IASD.
While teaching, she earned principal certification and her Doctorate in Administration and Leadership from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh.
In 1999, she was hired as principal of East Pike Elementary School. After 19 years as a public-school educator and administrator, she transitioned to IUP’s Department of Professional Studies in Education, where she has been a professor, assistant department chairperson, department chairperson, director of Professional Development School Partnerships, and dean’s associate for Educator Preparation.
Rieg has been employed by IUP for 20 years and will retire in June of 2021; upon retirement, she said in the news release, she “would be honored to advocate for all students in the IASD and provide service to the district that launched her professional education career.”
She said she believes it will be imperative to be innovative and work together moving forward after the pandemic and racial occurrences that have affected our students, families, teachers, staff, administrators and community.
Over the past several years she facilitated creative partnerships between IASD and IUP, such as the Professional Development School (PDS) Program and Literacy Graduate Assistant Program. Both programs provide academic support to the district’s students.
Rieg said she believes “we will need to leverage our assets and continue to partner with IUP and the local community to find financial efficiencies while continuing to provide the highest quality education for all children.”
During her tenure at IUP, she said she secured approximately $1 million in grant funding from the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s Innovative Teacher Residency Grant. The grant provided the opportunity for IUP to partner with six local school districts (including IASD), two urban school districts and ARIN IU 28, and provided financial support for IUP teacher candidates.
Additionally, she said she successfully led IUP’s undergraduate educator preparation programs through the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation’s (CAEP) accreditation process.
Rieg said she believes it is vital to have an experienced, informed, engaged, and passionate educator on the IASD school board who is strongly devoted to racial equity. She said she is committed to working together with other board members to advocate for all students, to support teachers and administrators in their efforts to educate our students and support their families, and to listen and respond to community members.
Rieg said she “has no agenda other than to uphold the district’s mission to ‘provide supportive and engaging educational experiences that prepare students to be productive citizens who positively impact society.’”