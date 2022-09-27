Road Side gets beer

The Road Side had its beer signs up late last week. This is from the first weekend for its operations, Saturday evening.

 PATRICK CLOONAN/Gazette

The liquor license once held by the long-closed Valley Inn in Clarksburg has been moved 12 miles north to The Road Side just east of Shelocta in Armstrong Township.

“We beat prohibition and can start selling beer,” the restaurant posted Thursday on its Facebook page.