The liquor license once held by the long-closed Valley Inn in Clarksburg has been moved 12 miles north to The Road Side just east of Shelocta in Armstrong Township.
“We beat prohibition and can start selling beer,” the restaurant posted Thursday on its Facebook page.
According to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, K&S Business Ventures LLC, doing business as Road Side Shelocta LLC, was awarded the license on Sept. 21. Kevin C. Rupert is listed as managing officer with a 90 percent share in the Road Side franchise, while Aaron S. Renwick holds a 10 percent share in that business. The PLCB also awarded Road Side an amusement permit as well as a Sunday sales permit.
It ended a competition for a lone liquor license that could be located in Armstrong Township, which sits between suburban Indiana (eight miles west of downtown Indiana) and the Armstrong County line. It could be awarded once the results of a spring referendum were certified. Voters in Armstrong Township, population 2,998, cast 520 yes ballots to 238 nos.
Rupert and other employees at the restaurant campaigned to get the wet-dry question on the township May ballot, for what would be the only license that would be allowed by the PLCB without the local municipal government being a part of the process.
That population, as listed in the U.S. Census Bureau 2020 count, is near the state’s currently recommended quota of one license for every 3,000 inhabitants.
The license transferred to Armstrong Township hadn’t been used in years at what was known as the Clarksburg Valley Inn. It was reportedly abandoned for at least five years before it was gutted in a September 2020 fire.
Another would-be license holder, Croton Holding Co. of Pittsburgh, doing business as Par Mar Stores, sought to bring the license of the now-closed Grapevine Restaurant in Coral, Center Township, to its convenience store just down the road from The Road Side.
The Grapevine Restaurant, which closed permanently in December 2020, is one of nine establishments whose liquor licenses are listed by the PLCB as being in “safekeeping,” including establishments in the New Florence area, Creekside, Chambersville, Indiana, White Township, Conemaugh Township and the Blairsville area.
By comparison, eight licenses are listed by the PLCB as being in safekeeping in Armstrong County, in the Ford City, NuMine, Leechburg, Kittanning and Dayton areas — including one for a Par Mar convenience store in Ford City. That Par Mar bid in Armstrong Township came after its effort to move that license to a Par Mar convenience store in Saltsburg was withdrawn amid the reluctance of Saltsburg officials to have what would be a fifth license within that borough of 780 residents.
More recently, a posting about Par Mar’s liquor license request was withdrawn from the window of its Route 422 convenience store.