The spring construction season is moving into high gear on at least two fronts in the greater Indiana area.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s District 10 said work is resuming at the Cunningham Culverts on U.S. Route 422 in Armstrong Township beginning April 11.
District 10 spokeswoman Tina Gibbs said crews from Francis J. Palo Inc. of Clarion and its subcontractors will replace pipe, adjust inlets and resurface Route 422 between the intersections with Poulos Road and Trim Tree Road from April 11 through May 24.
It is part of a $5.7 million bridge/ box culvert replacement project.
Meanwhile, work continues on the widening and resurfacing of Oakland Avenue (Route 286) in White Township.
Crews from Gulisek Construction LLC of Mount Pleasant and its subcontractors will focus this spring on the vicinity of Walmart and ALDI, with traffic lane changes expected.
Some of those crews could be seen Friday working on drainage updates along Route 286.
Gibbs said the work is part of a $19.83 million widening and resurfacing project which covering state Route 286 as well as the interchange with U.S. Route 422.
Between now and December 2023, Gulisek and its subcontractors also will replace the bridge over McCarthy Run Creek, install sidewalks along Route 286, and deal with guide rail upgrades and traffic signal replacements.
Along both highways, Gibbs said flaggers will be controlling traffic through the construction zones, and motorists should expect delays during daylight operations.
She said PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, and to avoid distractions.
Motorists also can check conditions at www.511PA.com, which is free and available 24 hours a day.
Also known as just 511PA, the service also is available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.