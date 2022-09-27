DCNR logo

The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said hunters and outdoor enthusiasts heading into Pennsylvania’s state-owned woodlands this autumn will find additional roads open in 18 of 20 state forest districts, including Gallitzin State Forest, which covers 24,370 acres in Indiana, Cambria, Somerset and Bedford counties.

“This improved accessibility, coupled with DCNR’s promotion of deer hunting, benefits forest regeneration and the overall ecosystem,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “DCNR will be opening more than 533 miles of state forest roads that are normally only for administrative use. They again will be available to hunters, hikers, foliage viewers, and others visiting state forestlands this fall.”