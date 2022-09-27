The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources said hunters and outdoor enthusiasts heading into Pennsylvania’s state-owned woodlands this autumn will find additional roads open in 18 of 20 state forest districts, including Gallitzin State Forest, which covers 24,370 acres in Indiana, Cambria, Somerset and Bedford counties.
“This improved accessibility, coupled with DCNR’s promotion of deer hunting, benefits forest regeneration and the overall ecosystem,” said DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn. “DCNR will be opening more than 533 miles of state forest roads that are normally only for administrative use. They again will be available to hunters, hikers, foliage viewers, and others visiting state forestlands this fall.”
At least three of the Gallitzin State Forest roads are in or near the Indiana-Cambria county line.
One is Cramer Trust Road, which rolls out from Locust Street in the village of Cramer in East Wheatfield Township.
The others — Laurel Run Road and Laurel Run Stripmine Road — are in an area on the eastern slope of the Laurel Ridge, south of U.S. Route 22 (William Penn Highway) in Jackson Township, Cambria County.
With the added access to administrative roads, DCNR said more than 3,250 miles of state forest roadways will be open during the statewide archery deer season, which begins this Saturday and runs through Nov. 18.
The state agency said many of these roads will continue to stay open through other hunting seasons, continuing into January 2023. Forest managers may close these roads at any time if weather conditions dictate, to prevent damage or deterioration to road surfaces or forest surroundings.