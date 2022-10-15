Pennsylvania Coal Alliance has announced its annual Reclamation Awards, as well as Keystone Mine Safety Awards.
Regionally, those awards include two operations of Kittanning-based Rosebud Mining, one at Penfield in northern Clearfield County, the other at Madison in Jackson Township, Cambria County.
“In addition to coal being the backbone of Pennsylvania’s energy production and manufacturing, our members take pride in their commitment to employees’ safety and environmental stewardship,” said PCA Executive Director Rachel Gleason. “These awards honor their continued dedication to protecting the Commonwealth’s two most important resources.”
The Keystone Mine Safety Awards are assigned to member companies to recognize outstanding safety records at mine sites, based on data is retrieved from the United States Department of Labor’s Mine Safety and Health Administration.
The winners in that category are chosen based on the lowest non-fatal day lost rates in the prior calendar year.
Rosebud is a producer of low, mid, and high volatile metallurgical coals in Pennsylvania, and steam coals in Pennsylvania and Ohio. It has portals in multiple area counties including Indiana.
Rosebud was honored in the category of “large continuous mine” for the Madison operation, which has 64 employees and produced 532,000 tons in 2021, and in the category of “small continuous mine” for the Penfield operation, which has 19 employees and produced 142,000 tons in 2021.
Madison worked 154,311 man-hours and had only 1.29 non-fatal days lost in 2021, while Penfield worked 46,590 man-hours with no non-fatal days lost in 2021.
The Reclamation Awards recognize efforts of PCA’s member companies for prioritizing employee safety and a commitment to reclaiming coal mine sites throughout the commonwealth.
Those awards are meant to highlight companies that exceed federal and state regulations to transform former mining operations into land with environmentally sound conditions and productive uses during the 2022 calendar year.
The winners of the Reclamation Awards were chosen in cooperation with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s Office of Active and Abandoned Mine Operations using an evaluation process based on pre-mining condition, reclamation quality, the degree of difficulty and correction of environmental and safety hazards.
Winners included mines operated by RES Coal LLC in the Houtzdale area of Clearfield County, Cleveland Cliffs, PBS Coals Inc., Wilson Creek Energy and Heritage Coal and Natural Resources in Somerset County, CONSOL Energy in Greene and Washington counties, and Jennmar and Jennchem mines in Allegheny County.