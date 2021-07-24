Resurfacing is planned for nearly 5 miles of U.S. Route 119 beginning Aug. 2 in North Mahoning Township.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said the area begins 3 miles south of Punxsutawney at the juncture with Wachob Road and extends 4.8 miles south to the juncture with Marshall Road.
PennDOT said crews from Derry Construction Company, Latrobe, will conduct the $2,165,474 project. It is scheduled to begin Aug. 2 and continue through Oct. 22.
PennDOT spokeswoman Tina Gibbs at the District 10 office in White Township said the work will include milling, patching, paving, leveling, minor drainage and guiderail upgrades along with other miscellaneous construction.
Daylight flagging is planned from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on workdays to direct traffic throughout the project. Gibbs said all the work is weather dependent.