ELDERTON — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said a $24.8 million infusion of federal funds will help it move forward with improvements to a key road between Indiana and Kittanning.
PennDOT District 10 spokeswoman Tina Gibbs said Thursday the Margaret Road Intersection Improvement Project in Plumcreek Township, Armstrong County, will be boosted by funds from the federal Surface Transportation Program.
Margaret Road, or Cherry Run Road as it is known on the other side of U.S. Route 422 overpass northwest of Elderton, are known as state Route 2005, and Cherry Run Road runs some 5-plus miles, much of it along the creek of the same name, from Burrell Township and the Crooked Creek area, while Margaret Road runs more than 5 miles to state Route 85 just west of Yatesboro and Rural Valley.
At the juncture of Route 2005 with Route 422, Gibbs said the project will provide roadway realignment to improve the existing intersection, sight distance and geometrics along the Route 422 corridor between Indiana and Kittanning.
“We’re very happy to move this project forward and appreciative of the funding that allows us to do so,” said Brian Allen, district executive for White Township-based District 10. “The Margaret Road Intersection Improvement Project will improve the safety of this intersection as well as the mobility needs along state Route 422.”
Gibbs said the project incorporates a two-span steel girder bridge over Cherry Run and a concrete box culvert.
The project replaces an existing four-way intersection with a T-intersection relocated at a point approximately 1,600 feet to the west of the existing intersection. Numerous stormwater management facilities and new wetland areas will be constructed throughout the project limits.
Gibbs said PennDOT has acquired the right-of-way to construct the project and is currently in the final stages of the design process. Construction is scheduled in 2023 and 2024 construction seasons.
“This is a significant investment in the 422 corridor and the continuation of the many improvements already made over the last decade,” said Sen. Joe Pittman, R-Indiana, whose district covers both Armstrong and Indiana counties. “The realignment of the Margaret Road interchange will improve travel conditions for commercial and personal travel for the entire region.”
The project won endorsements from state lawmakers along the 25-mile stretch of Route 422 between Indiana and Kittanning.
“It is wonderful that the federal Surface Transportation Program recognized the value of this project,” said Rep. Abby Major, R-Ford City. “The funding will go a long way toward addressing better travel conditions and safety issues at the Margaret Road intersection.”
The federal government’s Surface Transportation Program provides flexible funding that may be used by states and localities for projects to preserve and improve the conditions and performance on any federal-aid highway, bridge and tunnel projects on any public road, pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure, and transit capital projects, including intercity bus terminals.
“My colleagues and I were happy to advocate for such an important project in Plumcreek Township that will not only enhance safety but will also be respectful of existing wetlands and better manage stormwater runoff,” said Rep. Donna Oberlander, R-Clarion, whose district includes Plumcreek Township.
“I am pleased to see this money allocated for much-needed improvements on the busy Route 422 corridor,” said Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana. “We have been advocating for these safety and access upgrades for many years. This regional project will save lives and improve traffic flow.”