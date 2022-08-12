COWANSHANNOCK TOWNSHIP — An Armstrong County farm that has been in the Harkleroad family for 142 years was honored Thursday as part of Penn State’s Ag Progress Days near State College.
“I purchased it in January 2000,” David Harkleroad said of the 65.87-acre cattle operation near Rural Valley.
David and Heather Harkleroad and their three children live on the farm, as did David’s great-grandfather who bought it in 1880, and his grandmother Helen Harkleroad bought it in 1956.
“I would be third generation, for sure,” David said.{div}The Harkleroads were among 17 families honored by state Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding with “Century Farm” status for having a farm in the same family for 100 or more years.{/div} {div}Also honored was an 18th farm belonging to Charlotte E. Sunday of Lenhartsville, Berks County, for reaching a bicentennial milestone, dating to 1822.{/div}Families from Jefferson, Blair, Centre, Columbia, Erie, Fulton, Juniata, Northumberland, Perry, Somerset, and York counties also were honored Thursday with the century designation. Redding honored those farm families for their commitment to feeding Pennsylvania and sustaining our economy.
“They are stewards, protecting our land, water and soil, and inspiring the future generations that will put food on our tables,” Redding said. “We are here not just because these farms have stood the test of time, but because of the decisions made by generations of families to persevere and thrive in agriculture no matter what comes their way.”
The Department of Agriculture said Armstrong County is home to 58 century farms and five bicentennial farms. Indiana County also has century farms, but none were on the list honored Thursday at Ag Progress Days.
David and Heather Harkleroad live with their son Brayden, a recent graduate of the Lenape Technical School, and daughters Carlie and Sarah, who attend West Shamokin High School.
Since the Century Farm program’s inception in 1977 and 2004 when the Bicentennial Farm program began, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture has recognized nearly 2,300 farms. Farms receive a sign they can post on their property noting the designation.
A family member must live on the farm on a permanent basis. The farm must consist of at least 10 acres of the original parcel or gross more than $1,000 annually from the sale of farm products.
As pointed out by the Department of Agriculture, the Harkleroads still use the original bank barn and the home was built in 1919.
David Harkleroad said his desire is for “keeping the family heritage, keeping the farm alive.”