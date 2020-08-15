Given these uncertain times, it is all too well known that people are facing difficulties both with jobs and daily life. Adding to the issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic, immigrants in the communities are struggling with even more constantly changing guidelines and restrictions.
A local group is hoping to shed light on some of the issues facing immigrants as well as to provide information and education to the community at large. The Refugee Working Group (RWG) is an educational group that advocates for immigration in the U.S., but more specifically in the Indiana area. The group’s mission is to “provide education about refugee resettlement, advocate for displaced populations and to create and build safe communities and welcoming efforts.”
Poom Taylor, a chair with the organization as well as one of its founders, said the group began in October 2015 and was put together to help people from the crisis zones. It has since grown to include nearly 20 members of the Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Indiana communities.
From there, the group has turned toward helping other immigrants in the area, mostly international students.
“We’ve done a few 6 O’clock Series at IUP on various topics,” Taylor said. “We try to do a few events each year and are working from spreading out from the borough and working more with the whole county.”
Kay Smith, a committee member with RWG, is passionate about spreading their work as well.
“I’ve always been an advocate and am very passionate about immigrant issues,” she said. “There is a hidden population in our county, and I think educating the community at large will help with acceptance and tolerance of the issues that these people are facing.”
RWG is always looking to collaborate and work with other organizations to help find creative ways to further their mission. They work closely with other organizations such as the Arab American Institution in D.C. and Justice Works, Casa San Jose and the Syrian American Medical Society, all out of Pittsburgh.
One such collaboration for a 6 O’clock Series presented at IUP featured Sara Abdullah, an attorney out of Pittsburgh who specializes in immigration law. Abdullah, who moved to the U.S. from Iraq in 2005, studied law at the University of Pittsburgh, earning her degree in 2011. In her work, she knows first hand the issues that immigrants are facing as well as the importance of making the knowledge of current issues and policies known to the community.
From travel bans to constantly changing regulations, Abdullah said her law office has had its hands full. International students have been hit particularly hard with both immigration and school policies constantly in flux due to the pandemic.
“There has been a dramatic shift in students trying to get admitted to schools in Canada,” Abdullah said. “They have a lot of uncertainty over policies and are worried about how accepting the communities in the U.S. will be.”
The loss of students, she says, would be devastating for any community, and Indiana is no exception.
“Students bring lots of resources into a county or area. Losing that can be a major impact. Indiana is a smaller town with a large student population. Losing them means that there will be less renting, less business and workforce for stores and restaurants.”
Changing policies are putting a strain on her office as well.
“There are a lot of unpredictable policies coming up in the future,” she said. “We are hoping for more stable laws. As a practitioner, there have been multiple changes in the last four years and it is incredibly hard to keep up with.”
The changes, Abdullah said, can happen even day by day.
“It’s frustrating because it keeps us from providing the best services to our clients. We have people fill out certain forms or pay for certain documents and then they don’t need them any more. It just adds to the confusion and frustration.”
Abdullah offered the following advice for those who may be facing such confusion or those who may be worried about their status, especially students: “Reach out to your university’s international office,” she said. “They should have information on how to maintain the terms and conditions of your visa. Follow policies and regulations carefully since things are changing under this current administration. If it is necessary, don’t hesitate to contact a lawyer.”
Abdullah has plans to work with RWG here in Indiana to help continue spreading the message.
“I have plans to speak virtually at IUP in November about the immigrant community in Indiana.”
Taylor also said the group plans to continue working to extend information to the community during these uncertain times.
“We want to get information out about students and workers around here, it’s going to have a big impact on a lot of people. We want these people who might be worried about the U.S. being unfriendly to feel welcomed.”
Kay Smith echoed the sentiment: “Once you understand what’s going on and how these people are being affected, once you become more aware of the issues, it might make you change your mind and understand.”