S&T Bancorp Inc., holding company for Indiana-based S&T Bank and its operations in five markets, plans to start its 120th anniversary celebration today.
“This is a monumental time for S&T as we celebrate 120 years in business with our communities, customers and staff,” said bank President Dave Antolik. “Moments like this are a great testament to the dedication and commitment of many talented people who have been and are currently a part of our journey.”
S&T Bancorp Inc. has grown since 1902 into markets in western and eastern Pennsylvania, northeast and central Ohio, and upstate New York through acquisitions of many financial institutions, improvements in delivery of services through loan production offices, innovative banking centers and digital banking solutions.
It today is a $9.4 billion bank holding company that trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA.
S&T Bank, S&T Bancorp’s principal subsidiary, recently received the highest ranking from J.D. Power for customer satisfaction for retail banking in the Pennsylvania region.
The bank said it will celebrate that milestone with its employees, customers and communities.
It announced a series of initiatives meant to make an impact beyond the next 120 years:
• Doubling the paid hours provided for community giveback for all employees, beginning with an increase this year to 16.
• Focusing on sustainability for future generations, through targeted efforts around waste reduction and tree-planting projects across its locations to help improve the environment.
• Sharing stories from the bank’s 120-year history on social media and celebrations throughout the remainder of 2022, recognizing employees, customers and communities that make S&T special.
“Celebrating our history is important and compels us to look forward,” S&T CEO Chris McComish said. “S&T’s future is one that is dedicated to growth and making a positive difference for our employees and the customers and communities we serve.“