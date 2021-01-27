The board of directors of S&T Bancorp Inc., the holding company for S&T Bank, declared a fourth-quarter per-share cash dividend of 28 cents at its regular meeting Monday.
This is comparable to a common stock dividend of the same amount declared in the same period in the prior year. The annualized yield using Monday’s closing price of $28.01 is 4.0 percent. The dividend is payable Feb. 25 to shareholders of record on Feb. 11.
S&T Bancorp is a $9.2 billion bank holding company headquartered in Indiana. It trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA.