According to a post on its Facebook page Monday, “S&T Bank Music Park” near Burgettstown has reverted to being “The Pavilion at Star Lake.”
Or, as sports and music promoter Tom Rooney posted on Facebook, “Back to the future.”
Rooney was on the ground floor of the founding of Star Lake Amphitheater in 1989.
The 23,000-seat outdoor venue hasn’t had any concerts in a year ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With no concerts in 2020 and 2021 likely there were no takers to attach a name to a dormant venue,” Rooney posted on his Facebook page. “Pretty sure when things normalize again, we’ll see it change once more.”
S&T had entered into a partnership with Live Nation Entertainment of Beverly Hills, Calif.
“At S&T Bank, we are all about delivering a great customer experience, and this partnership brings our mission to life,” now-retired S&T CEO Todd Brice said in a release announcing that event. “The love of music is universal, and through this partnership we can provide a unique entertainment experience for all of our current and future customers.”
S&T officials could not be reached for comment Monday, nor could Live Nation officials in California.
However, a local Live Nation spokesman confirmed the renaming of the pavilion for the Beaver County Times.
Despite a series of name changes over the years, the paper reported that many concertgoers stubbornly clung to the Star Lake name, prompting Pittsburgh Clothing Company to produce a popular T-shirt with the venue’s original logo and the words, “I still call it Star Lake.”