S&T Bancorp Inc., the holding company for S&T Bank, announced its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 earnings. Net income was $24.2 million, or 62 cents per diluted share, for the fourth quarter compared to net income of $16.7 million, or 43 cents per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020 and $22.3 million, or 62 cents per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2019.
Net income was $21 million, or 53 cents per diluted share, for the year ended Dec. 31 compared to net income of $98.2 million, or $2.82 per diluted share, for 2019.
A loss of $58.7 million was recognized during the second quarter of 2020 related to a customer fraud resulting from a check kiting scheme. This fraud loss reduced net income by $46.3 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, in 2020.
Indiana-based S&T Bank has assets of about $9 billion.