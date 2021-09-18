Three representatives of area banks are among the first nine winners of the Pennsylvania Bankers’ Association’s Future Under 40 Awards, to be given out on Monday during the PBA’s Young Professionals Conference in Hershey.
“These nine individuals are the backbone of the industry and truly embody what it means to be a banker through their unwavering commitment to their customers and communities,” said Duncan Campbell, PBA president and CEO.
From this area, Patti Dasta, manager of First Commonwealth Bank’s DuBois offices, and Britney Zacherl, a Greensburg-based area manager for First Commonwealth’s Westmoreland region, are being honored along with Tae Ayers, an assistant vice president and community banking manager for S&T Bank.
Ayers has been with S&T for 14 years and has held various positions within consumer banking.
He also is active in the community, as a board member for Citizens’ Ambulance, the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce’s Young Professionals Organization, Indiana Salvation Army, Indiana County Head Start Inc., and Indiana County’s Junior Achievement, as well as treasurer for the Homer City Business Association.
He also is a past president of the Indiana Rotary Club.
At First Commonwealth, Dasta is cited for having a distinct passion for helping her peers develop their knowledge, as well as identifying and achieving career goals. She has also been a mentor to young women in the community through leadership programs and has also volunteered at a therapeutic equestrian facility assisting wounded veterans and those suffering from mental and physical challenges.
Zacherl has risen through the ranks at FCB due to a strong record of performance, exemplary leadership principles and being a tireless advocate for small businesses. She also is involved in a wide variety of volunteer organizations assisting food banks, animal humane efforts and environmental stewardship efforts.
“The list includes a very esteemed group of young professionals, and we are honored to have two of the statewide honorees as fellow employees,” said Carrie Riggle, FCB executive vice president and human resources manager, as well as chair of PBA’s Professional Development Policy Committee.
The Future Under 40 Awards are spearheaded by the PA Bankers Young Professionals Network, which aims to provide an inclusive platform for engagement and growth with the primary focuses of professional development, educational and mentoring opportunities; inspiring, promoting and increasing awareness of careers within the banking industry, emphasizing diversity and advocacy; recognition of young professionals’ contribution to the industry; and community engagement and outreach.