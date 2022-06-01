For the third time in as many months, a perceived threat to Indiana Area School District brought in law enforcement.
This time, however, a filing has been made against a juvenile suspect in the case by the Indiana County District Attorney’s office.
That was announced late Tuesday in a joint statement by the District Attorney’s office, IASD and the Indiana Borough Police Department.
“Due to the privacy restrictions of the juvenile justice system, the name of the juvenile, the charges and any outcome is restricted access and the law does not allow for its publication,” the various agencies said in a joint release.
At 6:27 a.m. Tuesday, IASD administrators said, the district received notification of a Safe2Say tip indicating a potential threat that a student at Indiana Area Junior High School may have a weapon.
“The anonymous report only stated that all eighth-grade backpacks should be searched,” the various entities said in that joint statement. “School officials notified the Indiana Borough Police Department and officers responded to the school immediately.”
Indiana Area Junior High School Principal Dr. Michael Minnick sent out a letter to “parents and community members,” stating that, after consulting Superintendent Michael Vuckovich, “we decided to conduct a search of all students before permitting entrance.”
Given the short time between receiving the tip and when students would arrive for the class day, IAJHS administrators notified Indiana Borough Police Department and enacted protocols that included conducting a search as students arrived to keep them safe.
At the time of that letter, “since the report was specific to the junior high,” Minnick said he did not expect the need to search Eisenhower Elementary School students attending classes at the junior high school while their fire-damaged building awaits a rebuilding that now may not be completed before May 2024.
“We appreciate your support, patience, and understanding as we do everything in our power to sustain a safe, healthy school environment for our children, faculty, and staff,” Minnick wrote.
School officials said district administrators tried to engage the tipster to get more details but were unsuccessful.
In coordination with school district officials, borough police said in a news release, it was learned that a student at IAJHS was observed by another student to be in possession of a handgun on Sunday. Additionally, it was learned that a Snapchat conversation occurred regarding the gun.
Police said the observations and Snapchat conversation were not held on Sunday — although they were reported to Safe2Say Sunday.
Also known as “Safe2Say Something,” the program, for which one can access the safe2saypa.org website, is a youth violence prevention effort run by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, which teaches youths and adults how to recognize warning signs and signals, especially within social media, from individuals who may be a threat to themselves or others and to “say something” before it is too late.
School officials said a juvenile was observed to have the gun out in public over the weekend, but the tip itself did not identify the particular juvenile by name, nor share any details that could have narrowed the search or offered an alternative course of action.
Still, school officials said, the juvenile in question is with the police and all students and staff are safe.
“The Indiana Area School District had counselors available throughout the day to address the fears, concerns and anxieties related to this situation,” the district, Manzi’s office and IBPD said in their joint statement. “The district will continue to make these services available to all of its students.”
The various entities also asked “every member of our community (to take) the proactive stance in reporting any behavior, threat, or action that may place another at risk of harm,” adding, “there is never a harm in reporting suspicious behavior to our schools or law enforcement community.”
The latest situation differs from two incidents in the past two months at Indiana Area Senior High School.
A threat found on March 29 prompted the IASD board of directors to pass a resolution that “reaffirms our collective responsibility to foster an equitable and inclusive environment for every student, staff member, parent and community member.”
The threat found on April 28 prompted Vuckovich to call the behavior involved “unacceptable, hurtful, inappropriate and illegal.”
Both earlier incidents remain under investigation by state police at Troop A, Indiana, which patrol White Township where the senior high school is located.