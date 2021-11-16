The Indiana County Planning Commission is inviting the public to discuss a proposed update to the Indiana County Subdivision and Land Development Ordinance (SALDO), at one of a series of upcoming hearings.
This SALDO will replace an existing subdivision ordinance that was adopted in 1962 and last amended in 1990, covering 32 of 38 Indiana County municipalities.
Currently, Indiana, Homer City, and Blairsville boroughs as well as White, Burrell and East Wheatfield townships administer their own SALDOs.
The new county SALDO will include an added Land Development component, meant to assure that land development regulations and requirements are met and that all citizens and interested parties are treated fairly and equitably.
Four in-person meetings and four Zoom virtual sessions are planned.
In-person are as follows:
• 6 p.m. Nov. 23, East Mahoning Township Community Park/Marion Center Park Hall, 22823 PA- 403, Marion Center, PA 15759.
• 6 p.m. Nov. 29, Yellow Creek State Park Environmental Learning Center, 2-216 Pond Lane, Penn Run, PA 15765.
• 6 p.m. Nov. 30, Saltsburg Borough Office, 320 Point St., Saltsburg, PA 15681.
• 6 p.m. Dec. 1, Coral/Graceton Volunteer Fire Recreation Hall, 437 First Ave., Coral, PA 15731.
Virtual meetings will go online as follows:
• 1:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 6
• 1:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 7
One can link to the virtual meetings via https://tinyurl.com/CountySAL DO (Meeting ID: 821 7007 0234), or call-in to 1 (301) 715-8592.
Those needing more information can contact Josh Krug, deputy director for planning, at (724) 465-3877 or via email at jkrug@ceo.co.indiana.pa.us.