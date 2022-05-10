SALTSBURG — A liquor license held in safekeeping by a now-closed Coral, Center Township, restaurant could be moving south to Saltsburg, if a transfer to the Par Mar Stores convenience store at 102 Washington St. is approved.
“The government body has to vote to accept that transfer,” said Shawn Kelly, press secretary for the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.
In the case of Par Mar Stores, that body is Saltsburg Borough Council, which will hold a public hearing today at 6 p.m. and may vote on the idea at its regular meeting in June — though, if council were to vote down the idea, Kelly said, the matter could be appealed to Indiana County Court of Common Pleas.
“A public hearing (will be held) to hear from Par Mar gas station asking for the borough’s approval of a new alcohol license so they can sell wine and beer until 2 a.m.,” Council Vice President Terry Cumberledge posted Sunday night on Facebook. “If you are a concerned resident of Saltsburg, please come and share your thoughts about this.”
So far, no comments have been received at the borough’s office. The matter has been front and center with council since March, when borough Solicitor Wayne Kablack said the Par Mar convenience store was applying to the PLCB for a license that would be transferred from Center Township.
Kelly said there is a quota of one license for every 3,000 residents in a municipality, though that quota has changed over the years — for instance, Allegheny County “is roughly 1,000 licenses over its quota.”
According to the 2021 federal census, Saltsburg had 780 residents, down from 873 in 2010.
Right now it has two liquor licenses within its boundaries, for Cobaro Inc., doing business as the Point Street Tavern at 117 Point St., and the Olde Salt Restaurant at 213 Point St.
The PLCB spokesman believed the license that would be transferred is being held in safekeeping by the Grapevine Restaurant in the Coral area of Center Township, which closed in December 2020. It is the only license in Center Township that is listed as being in “safekeeping” on the PLCB website.
At the April council meeting, members expressed their misgivings about the proposal. Councilman John Lombardo noted the borough is served by only one part-time police officer, Officer-in-Charge Don Isherwood.
“It would be difficult to stop it,” Kablack told council in April.
“All public options and concerns are welcome,” Cumberledge said. “There will be a court stenographer to record all public comments.
A vote by borough council will follow at the June (6) meeting, so we are asking for all folks to show up and voice your opinion.”
Par Mar, based in the Parkersburg, W.Va.-Marietta, Ohio, area, has 184 convenience stores in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky, including two in Indiana County. (The other is along U.S. Route 422 in Armstrong Township, just east of Shelocta.)
Par Mar officials could not be reached for comment.