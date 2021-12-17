BLAIRSVILLE — Is there room for a charter school in Saltsburg?
By March 1, the River Valley School District’s board of directors will have to decide whether to approve a 193-page proposal for a K-12 Saltsburg Charter Academy School that wants to occupy the former Saltsburg Middle-High School.
That’s 75 days after a special meeting Thursday, at which the board opened the floor of the River Valley High School auditorium in Blairsville for a handful of speakers.
That proposal comes as the district considers plans for an early childhood center, a STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art, mathematics) academy and additional classrooms in Saltsburg.
“The building will be near capacity,” Superintendent Philip Martell said, in response to questions from district Solicitor Ned Nakles.
The principal speaker in favor of SCAS invoked the state-mandated 1966 merger of Blairsville and Saltsburg school districts into what until earlier this year was the Blairsville-Saltsburg district, covering those boroughs as well as part of Young Township, and all of Blacklick, Burrell, Conemaugh and Loyalhanna townships.
Paul J. Schwartz, a former Blairsville planning commissioner now living in Bolivar, also invoked the more recent bus rides of “an hour or more” either way for Saltsburg students to the Blairsville-based middle/high school.
“The creation of a charter school would be a significant win for the students and parents of Saltsburg who are deeply grieved by the loss of their hometown school and negatively affected by the long commutes which the consolidation has forced on those students,” said Schwartz, whose wife and four of her siblings all went to Saltsburg High School.
As proposed in that 193-page document, an SCAS from kindergarten to 12th grade would enroll 191 students in its first year, 297 in year two, 401 in year three, 486 in year four and 510 in year five, by which time the school expects to have 28 members on its faculty.
“This plan is nothing more than an expensive way to deconsolidate this school district,” said Luke E. Faust, an Indiana University of Pennsylvania faculty member from Blairsville who challenged the idea.
And one that could have conflicts of interest, Faust noted. School Director Melanie Pantalone acknowledged that members of “my family make up three-eighths of the board” of trustees, but said while she could not be a trustee, there’s nothing that says family, relatives or friends can’t be trustees.
Beside Schwartz, members of the board of trustees include Nicholas G. Pantalone, a certified public accountant; Cindy A. Cribbs, who touts more than 30 years experience in the mortgage industry; Danielle Cribbs, director of nursing at Redstone Highlands; Marie T. Bowers, former administrative director of the Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center in Latrobe; John A. Lombardo, a teacher and administrator for 44 years at the Kiski School across the Kiskiminetas from Saltsburg, and a former Saltsburg councilman; Dr. Linda C. Maguire, who was salutatorian in the Class of 1965 at Saltsburg High School and has had a career in education; and William A. McConnell, a former Saltsburg business owner who has served on the board of trustees of the Kiski School.
Schwartz said he was pinch-hitting before the River Valley board on behalf of Cindy Cribbs, who was scheduled to address the proposal but couldn’t for health reasons.
Planners said SCAS would require $3,452,500 in funding from “other LEAs (local education agencies) in PA” in its first year, and expected that total to rise to $7,652,000 by that fifth year, 2026-27.
By comparison, the total River Valley School District budget for 2021-22 is $35,698,525, for a high school and middle school in Blairsville, and elementary schools in both Blairsville and Saltsburg, for an enrollment of approximately 1,500 students.
Schwartz said the charter school would not cause taxes to increase in the River Valley district and could lessen transportation costs.
Faust also cited ties between proponents of the charter school and those who pressed the Save Our Saltsburg Schools lawsuits in federal and Indiana County courts.
The federal lawsuit was dismissed, while a ruling against SOSS in Indiana County was appealed on Oct. 8 to Commonwealth Court and that appeal is pending.
In addition to the plans for the charter school and résumés of the school’s board of trustees, there are letters endorsing the concept. Writers include Christopher A. Brueningsen, head of school at Kiski School; Barbara Barrett, a Saltsburg alumnus who was trained as an astronaut and served as U.S. Ambassador to Finland; and Saltsburg Councilwoman Michelle Jesko and Council President P.J. Hruska.
The plan was submitted Nov. 15, the last day to do so in order to get approval for a start of classes in the fall of 2022.
The school board has 75 days from Thursday’s hearing, or until March 1, to make a decision about that plan.