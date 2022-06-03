SALTSBURG — The volunteer-run Saltsburg Free Library is set to host its annual duck race at 3 p.m. Sunday on Point Street to close off the last day of Historic Canal Days.
One of the more popular events during Canal Days, the duck race will feature 500 colorful plastic ducks racing through two 20-foot troughs into the street and across the finish line.
The duck race is one of the public library’s two fundraising events, the other being its Night at the Races event in November. Ducks are sold at $5 each, and those who purchase ducks can win from a pool of $950 in prize money. The library collects all the ducks sold at the end of the event.
The first duck to cross the finish line will earn its respective bidder $500 in prize money, the second duck will earn $300, the third duck $100 and the very last duck to cross the finish line will earn $50 in prize money.
All proceeds from the event will go toward library expenses such as new books, equipment and other operational expenses, according to library board member David Pizer.
The Saltsburg Volunteer Fire Department will help with the event by pouring water from their tanker into the troughs, giving the plastic ducks the momentum to cross the finish line.
The competitive fundraising event always draws in large crowds who eagerly watch to see which ducks will win the prize money, Pizer said.
“Since the duck race is held on Point Street, right on the Canal Park during Canal Days, there are hundreds of people standing to watch the race,” Pizer said. “The people are entertained by the duck race in front of them, and naturally, they are hoping their duck is a winner.”
The duck race will be accompanied by a variety of food vendors, musical performances, events and activities also taking place during the 40th Canal Days.
The Saltsburg library began hosting its duck race event in 1996 when the library needed funds for a new copier, Pizer said. The library’s board at the time heard about a duck race at Three Rivers Regatta in Pittsburgh, an annual event celebrating the city’s three rivers, and thought they could do the same thing on Saltsburg’s Kiskiminetas River.
The board members purchased 1,000 ducks and sold them at $3 each, according to Pizer. Saltsburg’s volunteer fire department helped with the duck race since its inception, dumping the ducks off the bridge and catching them downstream.
Instead of troughs, however, the ducks raced down the Kiskiminetas River and into a net the fire department stretched across the finish line. Pizer said having the ducks race down the river eventually became too dangerous, and the library adopted alternative race options, such as sending the ducks through troughs.