Salstburg sign 003.jpg

Stock News photo. Saltsburg sign.

 Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

It is a busy September in Saltsburg, beginning today with town-wide yard sales and continuing with a Historic Car Cruise on Friday, Oktoberfest a week from today and the final Farmers’ Market of the year on Sept. 22.

Borough Councilwoman Michelle Gardner Jesko posted on Facebook that maps for the Saltsburg Town-Wide Yard Sales are available at the Lions Club at 214 Point St.