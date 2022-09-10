It is a busy September in Saltsburg, beginning today with town-wide yard sales and continuing with a Historic Car Cruise on Friday, Oktoberfest a week from today and the final Farmers’ Market of the year on Sept. 22.
Borough Councilwoman Michelle Gardner Jesko posted on Facebook that maps for the Saltsburg Town-Wide Yard Sales are available at the Lions Club at 214 Point St.
At least 53 participants are taking part in the sales, at sites in and around the borough as well as on the canal.
The yard sales begin at 8 a.m. and conclude at 2 p.m.
After today’s sales comes the Historic Saltsburg Car Cruise Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. at Canal Park, for owners of classic cars, antiques, hot rods and trucks.
Registration is $7 per vehicle. Those interested can call (724) 840-0167.
There will be dash plaques for the first 100 registered, as well as trophies, door prizes, a 50/50 raffle, food and more.
Salt Street Service is sponsoring all trophies and dash plaques. For more information, call (724) 702-0073.
Canal Park also will be the location for an Oktoberfest presented by the borough on Sept. 17 from 1 to 9 p.m.
Jim Libengood is master of ceremonies and disc jockey.
Acts and activities scheduled include Yukon John & the Sulfer Creek Band from 1 to 2 p.m.; Steve Novosel Polka Band from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.; a beard and mustache contest at 3:30; Jerry B & the Bobe Tones from 4 to 5 p.m.; a stein holding contest at 5 p.m.; Grist for the Mill from 6 to 7 p.m.; Tim Schneider from 7:30 to 8 p.m.; and Black Ridge from 8 to 9 p.m.
A Chinese auction also will be held.
A cornhole tournament will take place starting at 3 p.m. Entrants can preregister for a chance to play for free, but teams of two are $20, with a cash prize for the winning duo.
There’s a $10 fee to enter the beard and mustache contest, with winners getting gift baskets, and a $15 fee for the beer stein holding contest, with the winner getting a gift basket. All entrants are allowed to keep their steins and beer.
Noble Stein Brewing Company, Salem Spirits, Rusty Musket Distilling Company and Conny Creek Brewing Company will provide beverages, while foods to be featured include barbecue chicken, haluski, pierogies, bratwurst, baked goods, funnel cake, hot dogs, pulled pork, apple dumplings, tater hogs, mac and cheese, ribs, fresh cut fries, tacos and more.
A kids area will provide a variety of pumpkin and fall crafts, and other activities, all free.
And a variety of handmade crafters will be on hand as well. Spaces are still available for crafts, by calling (724) 840-0167.