SALTSBURG — Borough residents will see no change in taxes in 2022.
On Monday, Saltsburg Borough Council approved a 2022 budget similar to spending plans that topped $700,000 in the past two years, with no change in the existing 1.9-mill real estate tax rate.
Per capita tax still will be collected in the borough, unlike the decision of the Indiana County Commissioners to erase a county $5 per person levy.
Councilwoman Lorrie Johnson moved to require the borough tax collector to continue collecting the per capita levy, with Councilman Joe Penta seconding that motion.
They voted yes, while Councilman John Lombardo and Councilwoman Michelle Jesko voted no, meaning Council President P.J. Hruska had to break that tie, and did so with a yes vote.
In her last report to council in that office, Mayor Karen Cumberledge referred to the Indiana County Subdivision and Land Development Ordinance, which has been aired at a series of recent hearings.
The Indiana County Planning Commission is proposing this SALDO to replace an existing subdivision ordinance that was adopted in 1962 and last amended in 1990, covering Saltsburg and 31 other municipalities, among 38 in the county.
Indiana, Homer City, and Blairsville boroughs and White, Burrell and East Wheatfield townships administer their own subdivision and land development ordinances.
Cumberledge also thanked council for all of the hard work they do and for helping her with things along the way of being mayor. As was reported in the meeting’s minutes, Cumberledge said it was a wonderful opportunity and that the people on the council really do care about their community or else they wouldn’t be there.
Cumberledge was on council along with her husband, Terry, after the 2017 elections, but in September 2018, council chose her after Mayor Elizabeth K. Rocco resigned, and in November 2019 voters chose her for a two-year term.
Cumberledge will be replaced come next month by Douglas S. Kull, but still plans to attend meetings in the future, and to be involved in such functions as the farmers’ markets and Oktoberfest in the borough.
Again according to the meeting minutes, the outgoing mayor said she would like to see the borough continue to work on blighted buildings, saying they reduce property values of their neighbors and make the town look run down.
In particular, there’s the building at 306 Point St., next to the municipal building, which is owned, but borough officials believe has been ignored, by Gen & Eve Properties and Remodeling LLC of Fulshear, Texas.
Johnson moved and Jesko seconded the motion to continue court action against Gen & Eve.
In other business this week:
• Public Works Director Don Kelly said the borough’s backhoe was taken to Walker & Walker to have the clutch fixed, the borough’s dump truck was taken to Salt Street Service for a coolant leak, and among other things his department replaced a stop sign, put up wreaths, and took the borough pickup truck to have winter tires put on.
• Police Officer in Charge Don Isherwood reported that his department handed out 44 parking tickets, two warnings and five citations. The OIC also advised residents that porch pirates — those who watch for deliveries and steal them off porches — may become an issue.
He said residents should try to be on hand when a delivery arrives or to have a neighbor hold it for them.
• Jesko thanked everyone who volunteered, donated, and helped with the borough’s recent Light-Up Night.