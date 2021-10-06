SALTSBURG — The owners of a vacant downtown building may soon face borough officials in the Indiana County Court of Common Pleas.
“We are starting the process on that,” Saltsburg Mayor Karen Cumberledge said during the workshop hour preceding the monthly borough council meeting Monday. “If it is left there much longer, it is going to start falling.”
The building in question is a two-story structure at 308 Point St., next door to the Saltsburg borough building.
The owners are Gen & Eve Properties and Remodeling LLC, which has its principal office at 27632 Liberty Heights Lane in Fulshear, Texas, a suburb of Houston.
Earlier this year, the mayor said Gen & Eve bought the building from Point Street Trust of Philadelphia, which in turn had purchased the building for back taxes.
According to the draft of a complaint borough Solicitor Wayne A. Kablack intends to file, Gen & Eve purchased a property at 308 Point St., “pursuant to a Special Warranty Deed dated Feb. 26.”
According to Indiana County Court House records, it is one of two properties the Texas company has purchased. The other is a residential property in the Borough of Indiana.
According to Kablack’s complaint, the Borough of Saltsburg “duly enacted Ordinance Number 249 ... providing for the repair, demolition, or vacating of any structures that are dangerous to the health, safety and welfare” of residents of Saltsburg.
“Plaintiff (the borough) has tried to work with the defendant (Gen and Eve) in regards to the property (at 308 Point Street),” Kablack wrote. “However, the defendant has not responded.”
Borough officials have been discussing blighted and abandoned buildings. The mayor said the situation with a former school building in the borough “is very demoralizing.”
Council tabled a proposed sewer ordinance Monday night.
It heard Engineer Vince Seyko reported efforts to determine a new cost estimate for storm sewers to be built as part of a sewer separation project to be funded by the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority or PennVEST.
“We are going to have to put up bigger lines for storm sewers,” Seyko said.
Council heard concerns from borough resident Dan Danilowicz about nighttime fireworks and other activities in his neighborhood around High Street.
He suggested having police patrols from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. and on weekends.
The mayor said her counterpart in Homer City, Arlene Wanatosky, offered supplemental help to Saltsburg.
“Arlene already said she would be happy to help us out,” Cumberledge said.
Police Officer in Charge Don Isherwood reported a new scam, as individuals are getting emails supposedly from employers asking if they want to chip in for a holiday party.
It’s becoming a busy time of the year in Saltsburg. The final farmers’ market for the season is scheduled Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m., weather permitting, and the borough’s Oktoberfest is scheduled Oct. 16.
In conjunction with that event, Tina Kutzer, district manager for the Par Mar convenience stores, including a BP along Washington Street, said she wants to bring a food truck in.
She also wants to set up a drop-off box for those wishing to provide supplies for the Cat Aid Network or CAN. That organization plans a Chinese auction beginning Oct. 12.
The borough also is looking forward to its trick-or-treat night, Oct. 27, or the Wednesday before Halloween, from 5 to 7 p.m. Portions of Washington and Walnut streets will be closed for the kids, while a parade will take place covering a traditional route including Point, Salt, Market and Water streets.
Also, the next council meeting at 6 p.m. on Nov. 1 will open with a brief celebration of the founding of Saltsburg by Mary Ellen Miller, president of the Saltsburg Historical Society.