SALTSBURG — The regional company that owns a convenience store seeking a liquor license in Saltsburg has dropped that idea in favor of what the borough council president called “some refiguring” that could mean a bigger and better outlet.
Meanwhile, the Texas company that owns a dilapidated downtown Saltsburg building may soon be presented with a search warrant, as it apparently has continued to ignore the borough over a structure that “is literally falling down,” Council President P.J. Hruska said after Monday’s council meeting.
Council voted Monday to authorize borough Solicitor Wayne A. Kablack to go to Indiana County Common Pleas Court for a warrant that would allow an inspector into the two-story structure at 308 Point St., next door to the Saltsburg municipal building.
It could help facilitate an eventual demolition of a building some thought to be historic — but hasn’t been occupied for some time. It was sold last year by Point Street Trust of Philadelphia, which in turn had purchased that building for back taxes.
Hruska said steps fell off the side of that building in the past week, and debris regularly falls off the roof, though so far any damage has been limited to the property bought last year by Gen & Eve Properties and Remodeling LLC, which has its principal office at 27632 Liberty Heights Lane in Fulshear, Texas.
“It is pathetic that that building has gone the way it has,” Hruska said.
The council president said borough officials have tried “many times” to reach out to Gen & Eve, which also owns a building in Indiana Borough, but without any response.
Meanwhile, no vote was taken Monday on a liquor license that could have been transferred from a defunct Center Township restaurant to the Par Mar store at 102 Washington St.
Attorneys for the multi-state convenience store chain, which has its roots in Parkersburg, W.Va., and Marietta, Ohio, told borough officials that company withdrew its application for that license, and instead, as Hruska put it, “they are doing some refiguring” about what to do next with that convenience store.
Borough approval is needed because Par Mar sought to bring in a license to a town that already has more than a standard state minimum of one license for every 3,000 residents (it has four and the population is 780).
Council’s meeting came at a busy time for the borough, which just had its annual Canal Days, saw the opening of its swimming pool for the season Monday, and on Thursday will have its first Farmers Market of the season from 4 to 7 p.m.
More information about the Farmers Market is available at the event’s Facebook page, or by calling the borough office at (724) 639-9413, Lorrie Johnson at (724) 639-9750, or Michelle Jesko at (724) 840-0167.