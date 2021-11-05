SALTSBURG — Among several issues brought up Monday evening, borough council voted to advertise a 2022 budget with no change in tax millage for Saltsburg.
Councilwoman Michelle Jesko moved and Councilwoman Jill Raabe seconded the motion to advertise the budget, while Councilman John Lombardo moved and Councilman Terry Cumberledge seconded the motion to advertise the millage.
Councilors Lorrie Johnson and President P.J. Hruska also were in attendance, while Councilman Joe Penta was absent.
The structure next to the borough’s municipal building continues to be an issue.
Cumberledge moved and Lombardo seconded the motion to send notice to Gen & Eve Properties and Remodeling LLC regarding the Fulshear, Texas, company’s property at 306 Point St.
During the work session portion of Monday’s meeting Mayor Karen Cumberledge said an intern who has been working with the Indiana County Planning Commission will meet once a week with her to come up with a way that blighted buildings in town can become productive rather sit vacant, decay and then be demolished.
After having it on the table since last month, council also approved advertising for Ordinance 290, which will deal with sewer separation.
Borough Engineer Vince Seyko told council there are some remedies if homeowners are having trouble separating their storm gutters from the sewage system.
Raabe moved to advertise the ordinance, while Terry Cumberledge seconded that motion.
Among other items brought before council Monday, Public Works Director Don Kelly said the borough has plenty of salt to start the winter season. He also said flags and banners will come down from along the borough’s streets Nov. 12.
Police Officer In Charge Don Isherwood reported 58 parking tickets, two warnings and 14 citations.
Isherwood also gave notice that scams are on the rise including those that say you won things from text messages or emails and try to entice you with coupons or prizes.
He urged residents to disregard them.
The workshop portion of Monday’s council meeting opened with Mary Ellen Miller, president of the Saltsburg Historical Society, giving a presentation in honor of Saltsburg founder Andrew Boggs.
Miller focused on how Boggs acquired the land for the town, and on how one person had an impact on turning the shores of where the Conemaugh River and Loyalhanna Creek meet to form the Kiskiminetas River into a flourishing town.
Terry Cumberledge read aloud a thank you letter from SVFD for the annual golf outing donation.
Jesko said the Heritage Holiday Committee will need help on Dec. 1 at 9:30 a.m. putting up trees for Light Up Night, which will take place Sunday, Dec. 5, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. with a Luminary presentation to follow.
Luminaries may be offered in remembrance of someone for $5 apiece.
Jesko also said people cannot start decorating trees on the canal until 4:30 p.m. on Light Up Night.
Johnson said the Saltsburg Library Night at the Races will take place Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. at Mannito.
The library benefit also will include a derby hat contest, as well as serving of a buffet for a small charge.