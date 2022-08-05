SALTSBURG — Borough officials have approved a “do not knock” ordinance.
At its meeting Monday night, Saltsburg Borough Council passed what is being called Ordinance No. 292, an amendment to the borough’s existing solicitation ordinance.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To view unlimited content Subscribe now or Login
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase an Online Subscription to receive access to all website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$9.99
|for 31 days
|52 Weeks Online Subscription
|$99.99
|for 365 days
|1 Day Pass
|$1.00
|for 1 day
Already a Print Subscriber? Register here to access your free website content of INDIANA GAZETTE.
SALTSBURG — Borough officials have approved a “do not knock” ordinance.
At its meeting Monday night, Saltsburg Borough Council passed what is being called Ordinance No. 292, an amendment to the borough’s existing solicitation ordinance.
Local residents are being offered access to a “do not knock” list, that would be handed to salespeople and others who receive permits to solicit door-to-door in Saltsburg.
Councilman Abe Kline moved to approve the ordinance, while Councilman Joe Penta seconded the motion.
Borough officials advised anyone wanting to join this list to sign up at the borough office, 320 Point St.
Also, according to minutes supplied by borough Secretary/Treasurer Krystin J. Kelly, Joan Adams voiced concern for borough benches outside of Indiana County Housing Authority’s McGregor Manor.
Public Works Director Don Kelly said supplies were given to an individual to clean and paint those benches, but the work has not been done yet.
Several residents voiced concern about the stop sign at Cathedral and Washington streets, saying they see far too many people running the sign and feel someone is going to get hurt one day because of the volume of traffic there.
Police Officer-in-Charge Don Isherwood discussed public safety matters during the work session that precedes the monthly voting meeting, and told council his department’s white Ford Explorer did not pass inspection because the part that is needed can not be acquired.
He said 59 parking tickets, two warnings and nine citations were issued last month, while there was one medical assist and one report of an identity theft.
Isherwood also said a high grass letter had been sent out.
Vacant properties also are a source of concern. Resident Barb Geisler raised the matter, which led to a discussion and a decision to consult borough Solicitor Wayne Kablack.
In his sewage report, Don Kelly said a spare pump needed for the sewage system will cost roughly $20,000. In his streets report, Kelly said new “Children at Play” signs had been placed in various locations.
Councilwoman Lorrie Johnson moved to donate $150 to the Saltsburg Volunteer Fire Department’s annual Golf outing. Penta seconded the motion and council approved it.
Penta made a motion to accept the resignation of pool board member Wendy Vietz. Kline seconded the motion and council approved it.
Those interested in Vietz’s position can send a letter to Krystin Kelly at the borough office or to Councilwoman Michelle Gardner Jesko.
Looking at upcoming events, Jesko said yard sales will be held Sept. 10 while a Car Cruise will be held Sept. 16.
Anyone can sign up for either event at the borough building.
Kline said he plans on holding a Corn Hole Tournament at the Salt Center Oct. 29 and a bluegrass concert in November.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.