SALTSBURG — Borough Council is scheduled to again discuss — and possibly vote on — the liquor license transfer Par Mar Stores seeks for the convenience store it operates along Washington Street in Saltsburg.
That discussion — scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday at the council’s regular meeting — could begin during council’s workshop session at 6 p.m.
Par Mar is seeking approval from council for the transfer of an “R” — or restaurant — liquor license from the now-closed Grapevine in Coral, Center Township, to a borough that now has four liquor licenses.
Such a license requires a mandatory indoor dining seating capacity of 32 seats, but limits customers to have no more than two alcoholic drinks inside.
“The government body has to vote to accept that transfer,” said Shawn Kelly, press secretary for the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, in an interview with the Gazette last month.
However, he also said, Par Mar could appeal a council rejection to Indiana County Common Pleas Court.
Par Mar, based in the Parkersburg, W.Va.-Marietta, Ohio, area, now has 186 convenience stores in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky, including Saltsburg and Armstrong Township outlets in Indiana County.
At a hearing last month, Par Mar attorneys Michael Hudock and Bob Moynihan were peppered with questions from members of council as well as borough residents on such topics as oversight, security, underage purchases and existing liquor licenses already in the borough.
According to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board website, four active licensees were listed, at The Olde Salt Restaurant, 213 Point St.; Cobaro LLC’s license for the Point Street Tavern, 117 Point St.; Zaranek’s Inc.’s hotel license for the Saltsburg Inn, 617 Salt St.; and Saltsburg Volunteer Fire Department’s catering club license for its fire hall at 313 Salt St.
Hudock and Moynihan said Par Mar plans to demolish the existing convenience store at 102 Washington St. and build a new store that would be at least one-and-a-half times larger.
The two attorneys told council that Par Mar plans to have employees of the store be certified in the state’s Responsible Alcohol Management Program, or RAMP.
Saltsburg officials were told that customers are expected to purchase their alcohol and leave as a cash-and-carry business.
Conceptual floor plans were presented to council showing what the attorneys said were necessary renovations to the existing building interiors to accommodate the required seating and selling area.
Those plans were developed by in-house Par Mar architects.
They included new security cameras and a new POS (point of sale) that would be utilized to ensure that no underage purchases occur.
Hudock and Moynihan said, if the council and the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board approve, their plans would be given to an architectural firm to develop and stamped for submittal of necessary permits through the state Department of Labor & Industry.
Asked by Councilman Joe Penta about possible loitering, the Par Mar counsel said store staff would police their own property and, if needed, will call 911.
That could bring in the borough’s part-time police, but also state police from either Indiana and/or Kiski Valley.
Some residents are concerned about drug activity and overdosing that happened in the past, and is an ongoing issue.
According to the hearing’s minutes, their view was basically to “get your existing house in order before you create new problems for the community.”