The Indiana Worship and Service Center of The Salvation Army said it was able to provide 199 children with new shoes, in time for the kickoff of a new school year this week.
In a Facebook post, the local Salvation Army corps said there were generous sponsors, and many volunteers for the event held at Shoe Department in Indiana Mall.
Sponsors included Summit Church, Romeo’s Pizzeria & Mediterranean Kitchen, Lifetime Roofing, Kauffman & Billimoria PLLC, Douds Furniture, Marion Center Bank, William G. Mechling Insurance Agency, Jonathan Mack & Kathleen Mack, Pine Flats Christian Church, Laura Carino Musser, Fraternal Order Eagles #1468 Ladies Auxilliary and Indiana Lions Club.
The Salvation Army also expressed its gratitude “for our many volunteers,” including representatives from S&T Bank, Helwig Insurance, Borough of Indiana, Marion Center Bank, Huntington Insurance, InFirst Bank, Highmark Insurance and Holland Mortgage Advisors.
The Indiana corps said those volunteers came out to help each child find their perfect pair of shoes to kick off the school year.