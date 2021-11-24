The Salvation Army in Indiana is setting the table for an annual Thanksgiving community dinner, and continuing to ring the bells for a 2021 Red Kettle campaign that has achieved 6 percent of its goal.
That’s $4,400 toward a goal of $65,000, local Corps Officer Lt. Candace Horsman said Tuesday.
That’s what’s been raised since the breakfast that kicked off the Red Kettle drive on Nov. 8.
“With five weeks left, there’s still time to give to help those in need across Indiana County,” the Indiana corps posted on its Facebook page. “Look out for our bell ringers at WalMart Indiana, WalMart Blairsville, Bilo (White Township), Ideal Market (including Homer City), Giant Eagle, and 700 Shop.”
Separately, there’s a virtual Red Kettle that so far has taken in $210 from two supporters, toward a $50,000 goal.
Donations may be made at the salarmy.us/indiana kettle website.
All of that doesn’t count what was raised at the breakfast itself. Horsman said that total is still being added up, though it will include $3,168 raised by fraternity and sorority members at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Meanwhile, there’s a free Thanksgiving dinner being offered to the community on Thursday from noon to 2 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge 1468 at 420 Philadelphia St.
“People can take out or sit down,” Horsman said. “Walk-ins are welcome.”
Additionally this weekend, those who have new, unopened, unwrapped toys can donate them to the Indiana County Salvation Army Angel Tree program at Saturday’s annual Coal Run-McIntyre Volunteer Fire Department’s Christmas Fest Parade.
Line-up for the parade begins at 5 p.m. on Church Street in McIntyre, then the parade begins at 6 p.m.
The route is down McIntyre Road to Coal Run Road to the Coal Run-McIntyre fire hall.
As part of the parade, the fire department will collect new, unopened, unwrapped toys for the Indiana County Salvation Army program.
And Santa Claus also will make an appearance on the Coal Run-McIntyre ladder truck along with his elves. Organizers said Santa will ask for the community Christmas tree to be lit and his elves will hand out treat bags for all the good little girls and boys.
A bonfire also is scheduled for the first time this year.