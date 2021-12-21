‘Twas the week before Christmas, and The Salvation Army in Indiana still was only two-thirds of the way to its goal for this year’s Red Kettle campaign.
“To date we have raised $42,658.07 of our $65,000 goal,” Indiana Corps Officer Lt. Candace Horsman said in an email to The Indiana Gazette. “The Red Kettle Campaign is our largest fundraiser of the year and helps support our year-round programs and social services.”
Hampering the effort is a lack of volunteers to ring the bells, something Horsman said is not unusual in the last week before Christmas ... but is unfortunate.
“That’s when we need it most because because we usually make more money this week,” Horsman said.
Volunteers were able to staff kettles Monday at the Walmarts in White and Burrell townships, and the Giant Eagle in White Township. If volunteers are available, they may go to Ideal Market in Homer City and BiLo just over the township line from the north end of Indiana.
Donations also can be made at the Army’s center at 635 Water St.
Indiana appears to be at the higher end of campaign results as the Army’s Western Pennsylvania Division enters the final days before Christmas.
On Thursday, a spokeswoman for the Western Pennsylvania Division said local worship and service centers had raised $1.1 million across 28 counties, about 48 percent of the total fundraising goal of $2.4 million.
About a quarter of that $1.1 million total, $280,529, had been collected in red kettles in Allegheny County, but that was still only 49 percent of the $569,000 goal there.
Elsewhere, 11 locations had raised less than 40 percent of their total goals, including Altoona and New Kensington in nearby areas.
In 2021, Horsman said, The Salvation Army in Indiana served 192 families and 410 people through rent and utility assistance, clothing and furniture assistance, and emergency food.
“This does not include our seasonal programming,” the lieutenant said. “This year, 604 children were served through The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree and Adopt-A-Family Christmas toy programs. This is more than double the number of children (approximately 250) served in 2020.”
The local Salvation Army center also reported other statistics for 2021, including:
• 840 gifts distributed to Indiana County nursing homes
• 425 children getting winter coats, hats, and gloves through the Coats for Kids program
• 250 children getting new shoes for school through the Kicks for Kids program
• 300-plus meals served at the center’s annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner
• 224 families getting holiday food boxes
“We are so grateful for all the support we have received so far, and we believe it is possible to reach our goal with the continued generosity of our community,” Horsman said.