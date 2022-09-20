The Salvation Army’s Indiana Worship and Service Center has announced its “Sally’s Bazaar” indoor vendor and craft show Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Indiana Mall.
There will be free admission. A variety of local vendors and crafters are scheduled, along with silent auctions, free basket giveaways and Sally’s Snack Bar & Bake Sale, at the mall, 2334 Oakland Ave., White Township.
While all direct sales must be pre-approved, those who want to register by snail mail or email can respond via Facebook Messenger with name, email and/or address, or by calling (724) 465-2530, ext. 10.
Vendors scheduled as of Monday include:
• Louie Cat Designs by Anna Sangl
• Country Girl Swag 4 U by Lara Brown
• Micki & Bambi’s Custom Creations by Micki Fetter
• Damsel in Defense with Rhonda Fiechuk
• Angel Creations by John Compardo
• Georgina Holt — Crochet Items
• Elaine McFarlin — Pillows, Totes & Bags
• Stunning Nails Friday, Color Street Saturday with Joyce Sandor
• Grose Crafts by Addy Stewart
• Imperfectly Twisted Creations by Heather Buffington
• Otto’s Way by Darlene Salizzoni
• Mary Kay Cosmetics with Karen Lantzy
• Shakers & Such by Lori Styers
• Renae’s Tree of Life Suncatchers by Renae Yatsko
• Denise Frye — Book Author
• Laura Meeker — Home Decor, Bows
• Dragonfly Menagerie by Lisa Lindemuth
• Usborne Books with Hayes
• Mountain Top Tupperware with James Henry
• Unique Stiches by Judy Ferrante
• “Pretty Easy” Crafts by Minette Yanity
• Dag’s One of a Kind with Dagmar McCloskey
• Ruth Harbaugh — Doll Clothes, Towels
• The Salvation Army Women’s Group
• Avon with Jennifer Henry
• Brian Ferace — Metal Sigs
• Jordan Penrose — Crochet Items, Paintings
• Beacon Ridge — Wooden Crafts
• Custom Design by Janie & Jamie Wright
• K&C Freshies by Christy Ooten
• Homestead Craft Barn by Stacie Ash
• Gypsy Silks by Cy Samael
• Mystic Herbal Creations by Misty Hunt
• K&T Creations & Things by Kimberly Shankle
• Barefoot Woodcrafts by Jamey Barefoot