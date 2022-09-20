The Salvation Army’s Indiana Worship and Service Center has announced its “Sally’s Bazaar” indoor vendor and craft show Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Indiana Mall.

There will be free admission. A variety of local vendors and crafters are scheduled, along with silent auctions, free basket giveaways and Sally’s Snack Bar & Bake Sale, at the mall, 2334 Oakland Ave., White Township.

