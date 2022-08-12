A leading advocate of the cause of a Second Amendment Sanctuary Ordinance for Indiana County insists that a draft of that ordinance has been considered by the Indiana County Board of Commissioners.
“I have been in meetings with (the) commissioners, they gave me a draft if the proposed ordinance to go over with my members,” Deborah J. Shreckengost, of Blairsville, said Thursday. “We made a few small changes and gave it back to them for approval.”
After hearing comments from opponents of the idea at Wednesday’s board meeting, Board Chairman R. Michael Keith reiterated that the language of such an ordinance is still under consideration, and “no advancement has been made to date” on that issue.
Opponents speaking at the meeting included Indiana University of Pennsylvania sociology professor Dr. Susan Boser, who wondered if such an ordinance would cause businesses not to move into the county, and Homer City Mayor Arlene Wanatosky, who brought visual aids, in the form of pictures that included water guns and people shooting water guns and children’s shoes, “probably the size that a 6- or 7-year-old might wear,” such as the youngsters in an Uvalde, Texas, classroom where an 18-year-old used an AR-15 to kill 19 children and two teachers.
Wanatosky also appeared at an earlier meeting. Some opponents said the county should widen the list of those that are consulting the board about the matter.
The board said in June that consultations continue with the county’s District Attorney’s Office, sheriff’s office and solicitor regarding the proposed ordinance.
Shreckengost said she is aware “that four to five people have voiced opposition to this ordinance. I am also aware that I have 20 thousand (plus) citizens in favor of this ordinance.”
However, while there have been opponents speaking at several board meetings recently, no proponents have spoken at those meetings.