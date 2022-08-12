INDIANA COUNTY MAP 03.jpg
A leading advocate of the cause of a Second Amendment Sanctuary Ordinance for Indiana County insists that a draft of that ordinance has been considered by the Indiana County Board of Commissioners.

“I have been in meetings with (the) commissioners, they gave me a draft if the proposed ordinance to go over with my members,” Deborah J. Shreckengost, of Blairsville, said Thursday. “We made a few small changes and gave it back to them for approval.”