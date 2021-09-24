The Indiana County Center for Economic Operations said it has received notice from Isabella Casillas Guzman, administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), of major enhancements to the COVID Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program.
SBA said EIDL is designed to better serve and support small-business communities still reeling from the pandemic, especially hard-hit sectors such as restaurants, gyms and hotels, as well as those facing challenges from the delta variant. Guzman said the SBA is ready to receive new applications immediately from small businesses looking to take advantage of these new policy changes.
“We’ve retooled this critical program,” Guzman said, “increasing the borrowing limit to $2 million, offering 24 months of deferment and expanding flexibility to allow borrowers to pay down higher-interest business debt.”
Guzman also said her agency has ramped up outreach efforts to ensure that it is connecting with the smallest businesses as well as those from low-income communities who may also be eligible for the companion COVID EIDL Targeted Advance and Supplemental Advance grants totaling up to $15,000.
“Our mission-driven SBA team has been working around the clock to make the loan review process as user-friendly as possible to ensure every entrepreneur who needs help can get the capital they need to reopen, recover and rebuild,” Guzman said. More details can be obtained by contacting the Indiana County Office of Planning & Development, 801 Water St., Indiana, PA 15701, at (724) 465-2662 or emailing info@ indianacountyceo.com.