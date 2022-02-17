2021 was a year of perseverance.
That’s how Indiana Borough Police Chief Justin Schawl summed up the past 12 months and opened a “year in review” provided Tuesday night to members of Indiana Borough Council.
“As evidenced by the incredible strength and resolve of Patrolman First Class (retired) Jenny L. Lenhart, whose August retirement we both celebrated and dreaded, IBPD continued facing and navigating acute and long-term traumas, an ongoing public health crisis, calls for new and better approaches prompted by injustice, and deep political divides,” Schawl wrote.
IBPD opened 2021 with a complement of 20 full-time sworn human officers, including the chief.
Lenhart retired after an extended medical leave. The department also lost Patrolman First Class Adam Lewis, who resigned in July, while Detective John Scherf retired after 25 years of service on Jan. 27 of this year.
On the other hand, the department welcomed new Patrolmen Hunter Scherf (John’s son) and Andrew Koszarek, as well as a new four-legged member of the force who was celebrated at Tuesday’s council meeting.
There Sgt. Jeffrey M. Hoag presented the department’s new comfort K-9, Axel.
“Axel was rescued from a shelter in the state of Kentucky by the family of Jeff and Natalie Hoag who recognized his potential for community impact,” Schawl wrote. “He now has two major and ongoing goals:
“(1) Delivering comfort to victims of crime and trauma, stress and anxiety, and anyone whose circumstance could be elevated by physical contact.
“(2) To engage more frequently and positively with the community we serve.”
The IBPD chief said Axel’s place on the force was made possible by a partnership with Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr., support from council, and community donations.
Axel is the latest example of a part of Schawl’s mantra for the IBPD, “peace, safety and comfort.”
The ongoing public health crisis of COVID-19 limited in-person police trainings.
“IBPD continued adapting by again adopting a non-traditional online training approach (that) allowed IBPD officers to take advantage of more training opportunities than in previous years,” Schawl wrote.
Additionally, the department continued to embrace a partnership with Indiana University of Pennsylvania Cultural Anthropologist Dr. Abigail Adams. Schawl said she provides IBPD an opportunity “for personal and professional growth which makes us more responsive and better suited to provide high level (service to) our diverse community.”
The chief continued, “diversity and inclusion training remains mandatory and will continue to receive priority attention throughout my tenure as chief of police.”
Schawl said the partnership with IUP’s Cultural Anthropology Department has won the IBPD recognition in publications of the International Chiefs of Police Association and the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association. Copies of articles from those publications are included in the year-end review.
Schawl’s department continues to recruit, utilizing a long list of venues for advertising including IUP and other college agencies and police academies, the National Association of Black Law Enforcement Officers, the Indiana County NAACP and Indiana Borough social media accounts.
“Our recruitment efforts culminated in the receipt of 29 applicants,” Schawl wrote. “After physical fitness testing, written examinations, and oral interviews seven applicants appear on the certified eligibility list for immediate hiring.”
That list was certified on Dec. 3 by the borough’s Civil Service Commission, which promoted Eric Slovinsky to lieutenant and Jeffrey Hoag to sergeant during 2021. Members of the commission in 2021 were Chairman Larry DeChurch, a former borough councilman; and members Thomas Crumm and IUP Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Thomas Seger.
The rest of Schawl’s year-end review included commendations and recognitions given to members of the force; and a listing of special events and celebratory weekends during the past year.
They included the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Third Thursdays during the spring, summer and fall, the Westsylvania Jazz Festival, August’s National Night Out, Back to School Bash and United at IUP, the Northern Appalachian Folk Festival, IUP’s Homecoming Parade, the Love of Life 5k, and November’s Veterans Day and It’s a Wonderful Life parades.
Also, there’s a listing of “proactive community safety initiatives,” including enhanced school patrols, random safety checks at houses of worship, business security checks, and “hate response and reporting,” the latter a policy established after a mid-2019 posting of what Schawl termed unlawful racist propaganda on public property.
“That event, though terrible, led us to be more receptive and responsive to the needs of our most vulnerable citizens and provided a platform for our documented stance on hate,” the chief wrote. “In 2021 seven incidents of hate were recorded and investigated.”
Statistics for the past year also were recapped, and the report was concluded with a letter from former Mayor Joseph E. Trimarchi, who wrote that the borough is “very fortunate to have a chief of police of the caliber of Justin Schawl. He continues to manage the department and its budget exceptionally well. Further, he continues making changes within the department to keep the officers and the citizens safe, to enable an increase in the morale, pride, and dignity of the officers, and to implement those necessary changes in the department that are required today.”
Trimarchi wrote that letter on Dec. 31, just prior to his stepping down for new Mayor William B. Simmons.