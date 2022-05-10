Indiana Area School District’s board of directors gave tentative approval to a 2022-23 budget that again holds the line on property taxes, and authorized work on a $10 million bond issue for various capital improvements throiughout the district.
And the search has begun for a new school director, with the resignation of Tamara Leeper, which was accepted with regret — so much so that Board President Walter Schroth felt compelled to declare that the vote was 5-3 for that acceptance.
However, much of Monday’s school board meeting focused again on problems that came to the surface April 28, when a handwritten threat with what state police called “racially insensitive comments” was found in a high school washroom.
“We are taking this very seriously,” State Police Troop A, Indiana, spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said. “It is still an active investigation.”
A similar threat found on March 29 prompted the IASD board to pass a resolution that “reaffirms our collective responsibility to foster an equitable and inclusive environment for every student, staff member, parent and community member.”
Superintendent Michael Vuckovich said he wanted “to assure our community that these incidents are in fact being investigated by both the Pennsylvania State Police as well as the high school administration to determine the necessary disciplinary action to be taken against those responsible in accordance with local, state and federal law.”
Additionally, it was announced Monday night, a student advisory council is being developed. Vuckovich said it is similar to a community advisory council effort among adults, and already has had some volunteers sign up.
And the board approved a $5,000 proposal from Justice/Action Consulting LLC to provide elements and structures for ongoing equity, inclusion and belonging initiatives within the district.
Dr. Veronica Watson, director of Graduate Studies in Literature and Criticism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, will be hired as a consultant.
The board approved establishment of an Advisory Council Club, that would implement ideas and activities that are identified by the newly formed council.
Some residents thought more could be done — and at least one parent saw a dichotomy between what is being discussed in the community and what is being realized in the schools.
“My son doesn’t know ... that anything serious is happening,” Laura Ferguson said.
“I have noticed that Indiana schools are not creating a safe space or an inclusive environment for my child or any other gender non-conforming child,” said Bailey Nace, who said her child is in kindergarten but “has known she is a girl since she was 3 years old.”
River Hone, a senior at the high school and “survivor of bullying” while he was on football and wrestling teams, said the district did address the problem and made an attempt to help, but “the bottom line is that I was unprotected.”
Nace said “Indiana schools are in a reactive state when it comes to inclusion for gender-variant children as well as Black, Brown and indigenous children.”
Misty Nocco, who came representing the Indiana County PA Inclusion Initiative and IUP Inclusion Initiative, thanked the board and administration “for taking the recent incidents seriously.”
Many of those who came to speak to the school board then went into a meeting with school officials while the business portion of the meeting went on.
District Solicitor Ronald N. Repak hailed what he termed a conversation where participants could be both respectful and passionate.
As tentatively approved, the 2022-23 budget has expenditures exceeding revenues by $3,134,214, but the board believes the district’s fund balance can cover the gap in what is proposed to be a $61,195,340 spending plan.
That budget is scheduled for final approval on June 13.
Meanwhile, with $6 million left from a 2016 bond issue that was utilized for capital improvements, the district is moving ahead with efforts to sell another $10 million in bonds. The board authorized PFM Financial Advisors LLC, as financial adviser, and Dinsmore & Shohl LLP as bond counsel, to work with Repak.