KENWOOD — The Penns Manor school board on Thursday raised the daily base pay for substitute teachers to $100 a day, up from $90, and added an incentive payment program that could make a Penns Manor sub a $22,995 wage earner for working a full 180-day school year.
Bonus pay will be awarded retroactively to those who reach certain levels of service.
For example, a substitute teacher who gets called in for a 21st day will be paid $15 for each of the first 20 days, or $300. Reaching a 41st day on duty earns a $20 daily bonus for the second 20 days, or $400.
The incentive concept “is brand new to the district and we are hoping that we are able to use this system to retain our existing substitute teachers as well as attract new substitute teachers to our district,” said Business Manager Josh Muscatello. “While all districts continue to work diligently to continue providing educational programs to our students, we know that having an ample pool of substitute teachers is large part in ensuring continuity of education.”
On a vote of 8 to 1, the board made the boost in daily teacher pay retroactive to the late-August the start of the school at Penns Manor. Director Ron Larch voted no.
Weeks ago, the district lamented the lack of manpower that forced a moment’s-notice decision to close Penns Manor High School and have students take lessons online at home.
That’s a situation that District Superintendent Darren Johnston said remains a possibility
Johnston said that the school district — meaning Cherryhill and Pine townships and Clymer — has registered 164 positive cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, including three new cases added on Thursday according to his tracking of cases by ZIP code.
Penns Manor has 19 elementary students and 62 high school students learning from home, exercising their option to not take classes in the school.
Otherwise, all Penns Manor students attend classes in the school buildings. None are assigned to learn from home as a routine.
“In-person remains the largest and most popular option in our district,” Muscatello said.
Due to COVID-19 cases in their homes, 16 elementary students have been temporarily quarantined and are learning at home. At the high school, 34 students have been quarantined because they had close contact with students earlier diagnosed with the infection, Johnston reported.
Since the start of the school year, Johnston said, the district has had one elementary student and six high school students stay at home while they recovered from positive tests for COVID-19.
The board also approved the revision of the district’s health and safety plan for the pandemic, to include the district’s pledge to abide by school closing requirements set by the state.
Penns Manor schools, both with fewer than 500 pupils, would close from one to two weeks if five students and staff have positive tests at the same time. With fewer than five cases, the district could close a school and call a day of at-home learning virtually at a moment’s notice.
“I want to remind parents that not only do we look at positive cases, we look at staffing issues,” Johnston said.
“There could be a situation where we would close the district or a building for just for one day if we do not have enough staff to safely operate and keep students socially distanced and operating safely. So there are two situations where we would move students to remote learning.”
In other business, the Penns Manor board:
• Granted recognition to school-related booster groups as not-for-profit organizations, making them eligible to apply for Small Games of Chance permits from the county.
• Approved a contract with Redrock Fence Co., of White Oak, Allegheny County, to repair the fence at the elementary school basketball court at a cost of $1,540. The fence was damaged Nov. 25 by a car that ran off Route 553.
• Agreed to purchase a Postbase Vision A5 model postage machine at a cost of $3,595 to be taken from the capital reserve fund.
• Granted unpaid leave of absence from April 19 through the start of the 2021-22 school year for an employee whose name was not provided on the meeting agenda. The directors authorized the administration to advertise for a long-term substitute if necessary.
• Hired Yanessa Shabbick as a fitness center monitor at $7.25 an hour.
• Approved on an 8 to 1 vote an employment contract with Julie Miller, the confidential secretary to the superintendent, at a salary of $35,802 for 2021 and $36,802 for 2022. Larch was opposed.